Book Publicist Scott Lorenz’s ‘Book Title Generator’ is still Amazon’s #1 Bestseller in Writing Skills and Advertising Five Year

Plymouth, MI—Book Title Generator: A Proven System in Naming Your Book written by book publicist Scott Lorenz shares the secret to finding the perfect title for your book. First published in 2020, the book continues to guide authors today in choosing titles that captivate readers and drive sales.

"Besides writing a good book, the most important thing for a book's success is an excellent title," says Lorenz. "Nobody buys a book unless they're first attracted by the cover and title. If the title doesn't grab them, it's game over."

Scott Lorenz is the President of Westwind Book Marketing and has been in the PR business for 30+ years, witnessing and adapting to the massive technological and societal changes which have altered the book marketing landscape. In his book, Lorenz combines real-world insights with the latest digital marketing strategies- including SEO and Amazon optimization- to help authors select titles that perform in today's digital marketplace.

With 186 customer reviews and a 4.4-star average rating, the book has resonated with writers and publishers worldwide. It has received 25 industry awards, including Book of the Year Award, Book Excellence Award, and International Book Award. The accolades are endless!

Watch the book trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtWZmsKktO8





"Book Publicist Scott Lorenz gives you the ABCs and XYZs of picking the perfect title for that book you have put your heart into. It's required reading for aspiring or experienced writers."—John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-stars

"This is an indispensable, first rate adjunct to the art of writing- and selling- your book. The goal: discoverability! Very highly recommended."—Grady Harp, Amazon Top 50 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-stars

"Revealed! The secret behind choosing a great title for your book can be found in Book Title Generator… it's essential for reading for authors… before they title their book!"—Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5-stars

"Authors stop! Don't pass GO! You must read this book BEFORE you title your book. Don't make that fateful mistake of mistitling your book!"—Jess Todtfeld, Author Media Secrets, Former TV Producer for NBC, ABC and FOX-News, 5-stars

Lorenz lays out a multi-prong strategy urging the use of high-tech tools, researching bestsellers by genre and choosing "title keywords" which get a book ranked on search engines and Amazon. Having seen and experienced the pitfalls of book marketing, Lorenz thoughtfully ushers authors through the maze of numbers, alliterations, idioms, keywords and everything else which has to be considered in the quest for the perfect book title.

Lorenz's Book Title Generator continues to hold a #1 bestseller ranking five years after its release- testament to its lasting relevance, practical cognizance, and expert guidance for authors seeking to create titles that truly sell.

Listen to a sample of the audiobook here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6MAKsu2M2g





The book is available on Amazon in eBook for Kindle, paperback and as an audiobook. Find out more at: www.BookTitleGenerator.net

About Book Publicist Scott Lorenz:

Book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Communications, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book. He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.

Learn more about Westwind Book Marketing at https://www.WestwindBookMarketing.com or contact Lorenz at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist. Want help titling a book? Check out Scott Lorenz's new award-winning, bestselling book: Book Title Generator- A Proven System in Naming Your Book www.BookTitleGenerator.net