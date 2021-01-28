Book Publicist Scott Lorenz Tells Authors There’s No Time Like the Present to Write Your Book

Detroit, MI—Without a doubt, the year 2020 was one of the strangest in recent history and it is likely the changes brought by the global pandemic may persist well into 2021. Book publicist Scott Lorenz comments, "So much has changed, with our daily rhythms of work, school, and life all drastically altered, and contact with others is masked, distanced, and sanitized. So much is still unknown about the way this year will unfold, and it is uncertain when life will return to "normal" and what that will look like."

Lorenz says, "Whatever may be happening in your life, I'd like to encourage you that in spite of these challenges, NOW may be the perfect time to write your book. I'd like to share three reasons why you shouldn't let the pandemic keep you from pursuing your dreams of writing a book."

Historically, many books have been inspired by the uncertainty of a pandemic:

John F. Kennedy once said, "When written in Chinese, the word crisis is composed of two characters – one represents danger, and the other represents opportunity."

"Creativity rises to the forefront in times of upheaval or danger," says Lorenz, President of Westwind Communications. "Great works of literature, including Shakespeare's King Lear, were produced during periods of epidemic and plague. Other "pandemic literature" such as The Plague (Albert Camus), Twilight in Delhi (Ahmed Ali), The Andromeda Strain (Michael Crichton), Survivor (Octavia E. Butler) and Station Eleven (Emily St. John Mandel), seize moments like ours to tell fascinating stories."

"It's obvious," states Lorenz, "that the best and worst aspects of humanity are vividly displayed against the literary backdrop of chaos brought by illness and epidemic. And even if your work is not directly inspired by the pandemic, it could one day serve as an example of art produced during a critical period in world history."

Writing can provide a pleasurable means of relieving pandemic induced stress:

"I've noticed in my years of experience as a book publicist," says Lorenz, "that in times of stress, the act of writing can be therapeutic for many authors. It becomes an outlet to better handle the pressure and anxiety brought by all of these unexpected changes. It's a way to reflect on what is happening and try to bring meaning from it."

Lorenz notes, "Writing a book and the research and organization involved in it really keep the mind active. No matter what else in your life has changed, setting the goal of writing a book keeps you learning and moving forward."

In an article for GQ, author Ottessa Moshfegh shares, "It's the mind organizing the details of life into a narrative that logically orients the writer back to her own story. […] In some ways, this quarantine is the ideal creative environment. Writing takes patience and listening, allowing oneself to linger on a word or image or gesture and watch it develop into drama through a language of its own. It also takes a lot of time. […] I'm trying to see this period as a blessing in that way. The light side of the darkness."

Book sales are strong:

"While many industries have been heavily impacted by the pandemic," states Lorenz, "book sales have increased. There was an initial slump during the spring of 2020, but by the end of the year the book market made a strong recovery."

Jim Milliot of Publisher's Weekly reports, "With all major categories posting increases, unit sales of print books rose 8.2% in 2020 over 2019."

"Audio book revenue is up more than17% over the same period in 2019," says Elizabeth A. Harris of the New York Times, "and e-book sales, which had been declining for the past several years, are up more than 16 percent."

Lorenz comments, "With many normal activities suspended and screen time at an all time high for both adults and children, books remain a great low-tech option for entertainment."

"Something good comes out of every crisis," says author Dave Pelzer.

"The bottom line," concludes Lorenz, "is that times of change are times of opportunity. Based on my experiences as a book publicist, I would definitely encourage authors to seize the day. Take the time now to write your book, and let it be one of the good things that come out of this crisis."

About Book Publicist Scott Lorenz

Book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Communications, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book. He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.

Learn more about Westwind Communications' book marketing approach at http://www.Book-Marketing-Expert.com or contact Lorenz at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist.