Book Publicist Scott Lorenz Names Most Inspirational Author Quotes for 2024

"I've worked with some of the finest authors and many live in self-doubt," says book publicist Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing. "One of author clients threw his manuscript in the ocean, never to be read. He went off to college and became a lawyer. Years later he decided to take another crack at it. He penned The Thomas Crown Affair and They Call me Mister Tibbs. Perhaps his most famous work was the screenplay for Bullitt which starred Steve McQueen. That author was Alan Trustman."

"Self-doubt is a problem for many authors," says Lorenz. "That's why I compiled a list of my favorite inspirational author quotes. While you may not be able to speak to successful authors directly, you can be inspired by their words about writing. If you're an aspiring author in search of the secrets to success, it only makes sense to ask those who have achieved it. After all, they've been in your shoes."

"The scariest moment is always just before you start." -Stephen King

"Nobody buys a book that they don't pick up." -James Patterson

"You see a lot of young writers who have interesting ideas and a certain skill with words, but their story is not a story ... it's more of a vignette." -George R.R. Martin

"No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader. No surprise in the writer, no surprise in the reader." -Robert Frost

"If you have no critics, you'll likely have no success." -Malcolm X

"All a writer needs is talent and ink." -J.K. Rowling

"You can make anything by writing." -C.S. Lewis

"Write. Rewrite. When not writing or rewriting, read. I know of no shortcuts." -Larry L. King

"I don't need an alarm clock. My ideas wake me." -Ray Bradbury

"In order to write about life first you must live it." -Ernest Hemingway

"Character is plot, plot is character." -F. Scott Fitzgerald

"Write what should not be forgotten." -Isabel Allende

"If you don't see the book you want on the shelf, write it." -Beverly Cleary

"I know nothing in the world that has as much power as a word. Sometimes I write one, and I look at it, until it begins to shine." -Emily Dickinson

"Write about the emotions you fear the most." -Laurie Halse Anderson

"You can't wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club." - Jack London

"Almost all good writing begins with terrible first efforts. You need to start somewhere." -Anne Lamott

"You can always edit a bad page. You can't edit a blank page." -Jodi Picoult

"Done is better than perfect." -Sheryl Sandberg

"Never trust anyone who has not brought a book with them." -Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler)

The Bottom Line: Use these quotes to propel you forward. Remember, success as an author doesn't happen overnight. It takes a great deal of dedication, passion, and hard work.


