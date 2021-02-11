Book Marketing and Publishing Expert Reveals Strategies and Tips for Authors to Sell More Books!

Denver, CO February 11, 2021—Local bestselling author, publishing expert and The Book Shepherd, Dr. Judith Briles, will teach authors how to market their books and become bestsellers at Book Publishing Unplugged, a two-day virtual workshop on February 26th and 27th.

Authors around the country are encouraged to join and participate in the Book Marketing Unplugged event. In this interactive workshop, Dr. Briles will cover topics such as finding your target audience, creating marketing copy for social media platforms, pitching you and your book, growing your social media following, finding your super fans, Amazon marketing, and more!

Putting into practice what her 40 years in publishing has created in selling over 1,000,000 copies of her own books, Briles tells, shows, and teaches attendees how to market their books. "If it's to me, it's up to me, and is the book marketing philosophy and experience of successful authors," she said.

Dr. Judith Briles has shepherded thousands of authors on their journey to creating books that they will never regret. As an author of 37 books, she knows the ins and outs of publishing, and what it takes to be successful and make a living using one's words and expertise.

As one attendee from the previous Unplugged workshop said, "I've learned more in your two-day virtual conference than I've ever in the many in-person conferences I've attended." Unplugged workshops are filled with hot-seats, and hands on practice and guidance.

For more information and registration visit, TheBookShepherd.com and the Experiences tab.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207

###