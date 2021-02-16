From: Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal MINNEAPOLIS , MN Tuesday, February 16, 2021



Book Marketing Expert Susan Friedmann Shares Tips on “Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal” Podcast



"Susan offered tremendous ideas and insights for people who own their businesses and who want to write a book to stand out from the crowd, leave a lasting legacy, or create a valuable marketing tool in the form of a book," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He helps top business leaders write their books by offering services as book coaching, developmental editing, and ghostwriting. For more information, go to WriteYourBookInAFlash.com.



Her tips include:



You must find yourself in a little corner of the world where you can be the go-to person.



It's more than just selling books You are offering expertise, value, and a message - not just a book.



What do you want the book to do for you?



Experts can charge more than generalists.



I like to slice and dice the book in as many ways as possible to create more content and increase engagement.



About Dan Janal



Dan Janal works with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition.



As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.



Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages.



He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.



As a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor, he's interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.



For information, go to



About Susan Friedmann



Susan Friedmann, CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) is a well-respected niche marketing expert who's on a mission to wipe out sameness and add vitality and differentiation to your author marketing.



For over 25 years, through her company, Aviva Publishing, she's coached over 400 non-fiction authors, to use their books to become the recognized trusted authority in their field.



Susan's written 17 books including her international bestsellers, "Meeting & Event Planning for Dummies," and "Riches in Niches: How to Make it BIG in a small Market."



She's appeared on a variety of radio and TV talk shows and hosts the award-winning podcast, "Book Marketing Mentors."



From being chased by an elephant to hugging a tiger, from teaching yoga to being rescued by the National Guard, enjoying 3 grandchildren, and traveling with her life partner of 50 years, she leads a full and exciting life.



For information, go to:



125 Point, A-Z Checklist of Profitable Income Streams for Authors: send email to



Susan Friedmann, author of "Riches in Niches" offered terrific advice for entrepreneurs who want to write a book when she appeared on the latest podcast episode of "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal.""Susan offered tremendous ideas and insights for people who own their businesses and who want to write a book to stand out from the crowd, leave a lasting legacy, or create a valuable marketing tool in the form of a book," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He helps top business leaders write their books by offering services as book coaching, developmental editing, and ghostwriting. For more information, go to WriteYourBookInAFlash.com.Her tips include:You must find yourself in a little corner of the world where you can be the go-to person.It's more than just selling books You are offering expertise, value, and a message - not just a book.What do you want the book to do for you?Experts can charge more than generalists.I like to slice and dice the book in as many ways as possible to create more content and increase engagement.About Dan JanalDan Janal works with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition.As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages.He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.As a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor, he's interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.For information, go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com About Susan FriedmannSusan Friedmann, CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) is a well-respected niche marketing expert who's on a mission to wipe out sameness and add vitality and differentiation to your author marketing.For over 25 years, through her company, Aviva Publishing, she's coached over 400 non-fiction authors, to use their books to become the recognized trusted authority in their field.Susan's written 17 books including her international bestsellers, "Meeting & Event Planning for Dummies," and "Riches in Niches: How to Make it BIG in a small Market."She's appeared on a variety of radio and TV talk shows and hosts the award-winning podcast, "Book Marketing Mentors."From being chased by an elephant to hugging a tiger, from teaching yoga to being rescued by the National Guard, enjoying 3 grandchildren, and traveling with her life partner of 50 years, she leads a full and exciting life.For information, go to: http://www.AvivaPubs.com 125 Point, A-Z Checklist of Profitable Income Streams for Authors: send email to susan@avivapubs.com

