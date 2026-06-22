Book Gives Working Adults a Roadmap to Build a Business

New York. N.Y.-- Dr. Patricia A. Farrell today announced the release of her new book, Build It From Your Kitchen Table: A Step-by-Step Guide to Starting a Tech Business, Even If You Have Never Written a Line of Code, now available through Amazon KDP and Draft2Digital. The book targets the millions of working adults who carry a business idea they have never been able to act on because no one ever showed them where to begin.

Unlike startup books aimed at tech insiders or people ready to quit their day jobs, Build It From Your Kitchen Table was written from the ground up for everyday readers. The language is plain, the chapters are short, and every single one ends with an exercise the reader can complete the same day. No coding knowledge is required. No big pile of money is required. What the book does require is a few hours a week and a willingness to follow a step-by-step plan.

"The kitchen table is ready. The tools are ready. The gap in the market is waiting to be filled."

The book covers twelve chapters, a full conclusion, and a set of appendices that include worksheets, templates, and a complete resource guide. Topics range from identifying underserved markets and finding a business idea that fits the reader's own skills and community, to building a team of one, handling the legal side of a small business, and planning a 90-day launch that fits inside evenings and weekends. A dedicated chapter takes an honest look at when leaving a day job makes sense and when it does not.

Dr. Farrell's approach makes extensive use of A.I. tools, free platforms, and existing technology that anyone can access today. The goal is to show readers how to run a real business without expensive software, technical credentials, or outside investors and no college degree is needed. The approach works for men as well as women who are eager to become entrepreneurs.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Title: Build It From Your Kitchen Table: A Step-by-Step Guide to Starting a Tech Business, Even If You Have Never Written a Line of Code

Author: Dr. Patricia A. Farrell

Publisher: Amazon KDP / Draft2Digital

Format: Trade Paperback and eBook

Price: Print: $16.95 | eBook pricing set by platform

Available: Amazon and all major online retailers

Category: Business / Entrepreneurship / Small Business

Build It From Your Kitchen Table is written at an accessible reading level and is designed to be a complete, self-contained resource. Readers do not need to buy additional books or courses. Everything they need to go from idea to first paying customer is inside the pages.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell is a licensed psychologist, bestselling author, and experienced media contributor who has spent decades helping working people understand how to use what they already have to build something better. She brings that same plain-speaking, practical approach to Build It From Your Kitchen Table, offering readers a guide rooted in real-world knowledge rather than startup mythology.