Book Gives Displaced Workers a Clear, Practical Path Forward

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D., licensed psychologist and author, has released the second book in her Fired by the Future series, a four-book nonfiction guide for working-class Americans navigating job displacement from automation and AI. The Skills That Cannot Be Fired: How to Find, Build, and Sell the Human Abilities That AI and Automation Will Never Replace provides workers who've lost jobs to automation, outsourcing, or economic restructuring with a straightforward answer to the question that matters most: What do I have that's still worth something?

"I kept seeing the same situation," says Dr. Farrell. "Capable, experienced people in their 40s and 50s who'd done everything right and still found themselves starting over. The thing they were missing wasn't skills. It was a clear way to see and show the skills they'd already built."

The book covers seven core human abilities that research and industry data consistently show remain in high demand regardless of technological change: judgment, empathy, leadership, communication, adaptability, physical skill, and the ability to build and maintain trust.

Each chapter moves directly from explanation to practical action, written at a plain-language reading level accessible to any adult reader. New sections address the specific challenges older workers face, including how to handle age bias in interviews, how to negotiate salary without a degree, and how to talk about employment gaps in a way that helps rather than hurts. A 90-day week-by-week action plan gives readers a concrete structure from day one.

The Fired by the Future series is designed for readers who don't see themselves represented in most career books. Written without jargon, academic language, or the assumption that readers have time and money for extended retraining programs, the series meets workers where they are.

The Skills That Cannot Be Fired is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats. Kindle Unlimited members can read it at no additional cost.

About the Author

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D., is a licensed psychologist, author, and expert in human behavior and psychological resilience. She has worked with individuals navigating major life transitions for decades and brings that clinical background to practical, plain-language writing for general readers. The Fired by the Future series is her most direct response to the displacement crisis reshaping American work.