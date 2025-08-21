Book Empowers Readers to Navigate Information Overload and Make Better Decisions in the Age of AI

In an era where artificial intelligence shapes daily decisions and information floods every screen, a new guide offers practical tools for maintaining independent judgment and clear thinking. "The Little Book on Learning Big Critical Thinking Skills: A Step-by-Step Guide to Developing Critical Thinking in the Age of AI" by licensed psychologist Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D., is now available in paperback on Amazon.

The book addresses a critical modern challenge: while people today encounter more information before breakfast than their grandparents did in a week, human brains haven't evolved to handle this deluge. Dr. Farrell provides evidence-based strategies and practical exercises to help readers distinguish reliable information from misleading claims, make sound decisions despite uncertainty, and work effectively with AI while maintaining their own critical judgment.

"Critical thinking isn't just an academic concept—it's a survival skill for modern life," says Dr. Farrell. "From evaluating health claims to making career decisions, from spotting scams to navigating workplace challenges, the ability to think clearly and question assumptions has never been more essential."

The book features:

Practical frameworks for evaluating evidence and spotting logical fallacies

Strategies for making decisions when perfect information isn't available

Techniques for managing information overload and "fear of missing out" (FOMO)

Guidance on using AI as a thinking partner without losing independent judgment

Daily habits and exercises to strengthen critical thinking skills

Real-world applications for job interviews, financial decisions, and personal relationships

Mind mapping techniques for visual problem-solving

Stress management strategies to protect thinking abilities under pressure

Drawing from decades of experience as a clinical psychologist, WebMD consultant, and national TV expert on anxiety and stress disorders, Dr. Farrell combines psychological insights with practical tools. The book includes a Quick Reference Guide for easy access to decision-making procedures and features contributions from leading researchers including Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman's work on thinking systems.

"The goal isn't to become skeptical of everything or to avoid AI entirely," Dr. Farrell explains. "It's to develop a productive partnership where technology enhances your thinking while you maintain control over important decisions."

About the Author:



Dr. Patricia A. Farrell is a licensed psychologist, published author of multiple self-help books, former WebMD psychologist expert/consultant, and medical consultant for Social Security Disability Determinations. She has appeared on major TV news programs in the US and abroad, taught at college and graduate levels, and is recognized in Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in America, and Who's Who in American Women.

Book Details:

Title: The Little Book on Learning Big Critical Thinking Skills

Subtitle: A Step-by-Step Guide to Developing Critical Thinking in the Age of AI

Author: Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D.

ISBN: 9781388161235

Format: Paperback

Available: Now on Amazon