Book Coach Dan Janal Will Speak at Entrepreneurs Rocket Fuel Web Summit #7 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

Dan Janal, author of "Write Your Book in a Flash," will offer advice for aspiring business book authors and take questions live at the Entrepreneurs Rocket Fuel Web Summit #7 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

To register for the free event, go to https://buff.ly/38RsUfl

"When entrepreneurs write books, they are viewed as thought leaders and trusted experts. Books provide credibility, and work like a large business card for our business and services," said Janal, who works with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition. As a book coach, developmental editor, and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.

He will join 29 other entrepreneurs who will share their secrets for success at the three-day summit, which ends on Wednesday.

Six-time entrepreneur, Kimberly Hobscheid, has gathered together an amazing collection of experts in a wide variety of fields who will share secrets on topics like these:

Speaking and Getting On Stages

Joint Venture and Promotional Partners

Optimizing Your Time

Launching a Podcast

Unblocking Money Mindset Issues

New and Emerging Technology Platforms

Janal will speak on "Write Your book in a Flash: Overcoming the Myths that Stop You from Writing Your Book

Audience members can interact with all the presenters during Q&A at the live talks to get their questions answered immediately