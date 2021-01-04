Book Coach Dan Janal Will Speak at Entrepreneurs Rocket Fuel Web Summit #7 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

Dan Janal, author of "Write Your Book in a Flash," will offer advice for aspiring business book authors and take questions live at the Entrepreneurs Rocket Fuel Web Summit #7 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 4 p.m. Pacific time.
To register for the free event, go to https://buff.ly/38RsUfl
"When entrepreneurs write books, they are viewed as thought leaders and trusted experts. Books provide credibility, and work like a large business card for our business and services," said Janal, who works with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition. As a book coach, developmental editor, and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.
He will join 29 other entrepreneurs who will share their secrets for success at the three-day summit, which ends on Wednesday.
Six-time entrepreneur, Kimberly Hobscheid, has gathered together an amazing collection of experts in a wide variety of fields who will share secrets on topics like these:
- Speaking and Getting On Stages
- Joint Venture and Promotional Partners
- Optimizing Your Time
- Launching a Podcast
- Unblocking Money Mindset Issues
- New and Emerging Technology Platforms
Janal will speak on "Write Your book in a Flash: Overcoming the Myths that Stop You from Writing Your Book
Audience members can interact with all the presenters during Q&A at the live talks to get their questions answered immediately
About Dan Janal
Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages.
He hosts the "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," podcast, which was named one of the Top 50 Podcasts for Thought Leaders by Thinkers360.com. The podcast is available on Audible
He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.
He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.
He's interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.
For information, go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com