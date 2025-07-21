Blue Flowers Watercolor In Natural World Art Show, Reception 8/13

Award-winning Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike has a watercolor painting of blue flowers, Exploring, in a summer art exhibition titled The Natural World at the historic Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, IL, from Monday, August 4, through Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Meet the artist at a reception for The Natural World show on Wednesday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, a mansion-turned-cultural center located within a forest preserve, at 1717 31st St., Oak Brook, IL. The reception will feature non-alcoholic beverages, and admission is free.

"I'm excited to return to Mayslake Peabody," Nordhaus-Bike said. "It's a beautiful, historic venue with spacious gallery rooms and windows overlooking a natural setting - perfect for showcasing my Exploring flowers painting!"

The painting came out of Nordhaus-Bike's desire to "paint something blue" one day. "I just needed to dip my paintbrush into a different, cooler color," she added. "What resulted was a new set of blossoms that reach up to the sky, ready to explore the world."

The Chicago Alliance of Visual Artists (CAVA) is organizing The Natural World show, its annual summer member exhibit. CAVA serves artists age 50+ and creates opportunities for members to show in notable venues.

The Mayslake Peabody Estate gallery hosting the show is open Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The DuPage Forest Preserve, which operates the venue, offers tours at 12:30 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (630) 206-9566.

For more about the show and Anne's Exploring blue flowers painting, go to https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/blue-flowers-watercolor-at-natural-world-show