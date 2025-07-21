Speaker
Blue Flowers Watercolor In Natural World Art Show, Reception 8/13
From:
Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist
Chicago, IL
Monday, July 21, 2025


Join artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike-see her ‘Exploring’ blue flowers painting Wed., Aug. 13, at The Natural World artists' reception.
 
Award-winning Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike has a watercolor painting of blue flowers, Exploring, in a summer art exhibition titled The Natural World at the historic Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, IL, from Monday, August 4, through Saturday, September 20, 2025.
 
Meet the artist at a reception for The Natural World show on Wednesday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, a mansion-turned-cultural center located within a forest preserve, at 1717 31st St., Oak Brook, IL. The reception will feature non-alcoholic beverages, and admission is free.
 
"I'm excited to return to Mayslake Peabody," Nordhaus-Bike said. "It's a beautiful, historic venue with spacious gallery rooms and windows overlooking a natural setting - perfect for showcasing my Exploring flowers painting!"
 
The painting came out of Nordhaus-Bike's desire to "paint something blue" one day. "I just needed to dip my paintbrush into a different, cooler color," she added. "What resulted was a new set of blossoms that reach up to the sky, ready to explore the world."
 
The Chicago Alliance of Visual Artists (CAVA) is organizing The Natural World show, its annual summer member exhibit. CAVA serves artists age 50+ and creates opportunities for members to show in notable venues.
 
The Mayslake Peabody Estate gallery hosting the show is open Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The DuPage Forest Preserve, which operates the venue, offers tours at 12:30 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (630) 206-9566.
 
For more about the show and Anne's Exploring blue flowers painting, go to https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/blue-flowers-watercolor-at-natural-world-show

About Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike paints colorful, joyful watercolors inspired by nature.

Anne’s art has appeared in numerous solo and group shows as well as many arts programs, presentations, and performances. Her work has been published in periodicals and books; covered in numerous print publications; and featured in broadcast media, both on television and feature films.

She received a degree in art history, with honors, from the University of Chicago and went on to launch a fine arts column that ran for two decades in the Gazette Chicago newspaper, where she has served in various capacities since the newspaper’s founding in 1983. She joined Gazette Chicago’s board of directors in 2004. She founded her multimedia arts firm, ANB Communications, in 1993.

A member of the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago since 1998, she launched her book, Follow The Sun, with a book signing at Woman Made in 2012; the book includes more than a dozen of her original watercolors. Among her many awards and honors, she was named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Wall of Fame.

Anne lives with her husband Bill and cat Sterling in Chicago, where she makes art and enjoys cooking, tai chi, and time in nature.

For more information go to https://annenordhausbike.com/ or email anne@annenordhausbike.com.
