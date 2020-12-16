From: Brian Davis -- Concerned and Patriotic Senior American Minneapolis , MN Saturday, December 19, 2020

Bipartisanship is the Path Beyond Election Fraud Members of Congress will soon step up to do the right thing to restore Election Integrity. These honest and courageous women and men, including Independents, Democrats and Republicans, will be honored throughout American history for saving our Republic from the criminal Election Fraud perpetrated on America by elitist, power hungry Gaslighting Oligarchs and their accomplices. Foreign interference in our 2020 election by Communist China, Russia, Iran and/or North Korea was also reported as very likely. Free and Honest elections are the foundation upon which our Republic is based, and are essential to maintain the Free America we know and love. As some of the evidence gradually escapes through the Mainstream Media and Big Tech Censorship of Truth, the magnitude of the Election Fraud is slowly coming to public light. Big City political machines under the complete control of one political party seem to be a key source of massive Election Fraud, with unauthorized procedures encouraging Fraud, including preventing the lawfully required presence of both major political party's representatives during vote counting, and millions of unlawful ballots being counted. Three examples: A. Local Judge in Michigan required a Forensics Report on Dominion "Voting Machines." That report found overwhelming Election Fraud. (See below.) B. Hearings in the United States Senate demonstrated strong evidence of the Election Fraud to everyone who was able to view those proceedings, and had an open mind to the truth. (See below.) C. And Sidney Powell's lawsuit now docketed at the United States Supreme Court includes a Forensic Audit of Dominion Voting Machines. (See below.) ------------------------------------------------ A. "1 Allied Security Operations Group Antrim Michigan Forensics Report REVISED PRELIMINARY SUMMARY , v2 Report Date 12/ 13 /2020 Client: Bill Bailey Attorney: Matthew DePerno" "A. WHO WE ARE 1. My name is Russell James Ramsland, Jr., and I am a resident o f Dallas County, Texas. I hold an MBA from Harvard University, and a political science degree from Duke University. I have worked with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), among oth er organizations, and have run businesses all over the world, many of which are highly technical in nature. I have served on technical government panels. 2. I am part of the management team of Allied Security Operations Group, LLC, (ASOG). ASOG i s a group of globally engaged professionals who come from various disciplines to include Department of Defense, Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, and the Central Intelligence Agency. It provides a range of security services, but has a parti cular emphasis on cybersecurity, open source investigation and penetration testing of networks. We employ a wide variety of cyber and cyber forensic analysts. We have patents pending in a variety of applications from novel network security applications t o SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) protection and safe browsing solutions for the dark and deep web. For this report, I have relied on these experts and resources. B. PURPOSE AND PRELIMINARY CONCLUSIONS 1. The purpose of this forensic audit is to test the integrity of Dominion Voting S ystem in how it performed in Antrim County, Michigan for the 2020 election. 2. We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud a nd influence election results. The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no tr ansparency , and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified." (highlight added.) More at: https://depernolaw.com/uploads/2/7/0/2/27029178/antrim_michigan_forensics_report_ [121320]_v2_[redacted].pdf ----------------------------------- The Epoch Times "Multiple Witnesses Testify on Election Irregularities at Senate Hearing" "Witnesses at a U.S. Senate hearing on election "irregularities" testified about a litany of alleged instances of election fraud occurring in certain states. Some also expressed concerns over last-minute changes to election laws and other issues they argued were unconstitutional. Republican senators said they believe fraud did occur and that taking an honest look into the growing mountain of evidence is necessary for a democracy, noting that many Americans have similar concerns. A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll taken after the election found 70 percent of Republicans didn't believe it was free and fair. However, trust in the election actually increased for Democrats. Democratic senators largely used their time to attack the hearing, declaring that the American people had already spoken and Republicans were spewing disinformation. Courts have struck down many of the suits contesting the results, they said. But witnesses, including politicians such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), pointed out that the vast majority were rejected for procedural reasons, as opposed to merit-based or substantive-based rulings focused on the allegations of fraud. (Bold added.) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in his opening statement that although the Electoral College awarded Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden 306 votes, "a large percentage of the American public does not believe the November election results are legitimate." "The fact that our last two presidential elections have not been accepted as legitimate by large percentages of the America public is a serious problem that threatens our republic," Johnson said at the first federal hearing on the matter of election fraud. According to officials, witnesses, whistleblowers, and data experts, some level of fraud and other irregularities occurred during the 2020 election, but the level of fraud is disputed." --------------------------------------------- "Why Sidney Powell's case before the SCOTUS is a gamechanger" "Everything up until now has been like the pre-game warmups for the judiciary. Now, it's game time as Sidney Powell's case heads to the Supreme Court." by JD Rucker December 17, 2020" "A week before Christmas, many Trump supporters have resigned themselves to the notion that this is their last holiday with a duly elected president in the Oval Office. Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to win, they think, because everyone from mainstream media to Big Tech has said it will be so. Even many in conservative media have thrown in the towel. What the left and some on the right don't want you to know is there's still time to make things right. The Supreme Court verified that today by docketing attorney Sidney Powell's case on voter fraud in Michigan. They do not take cases that have no potential of making a difference. Now, some will say that since the previous Obama-appointed judge who heard the case dismissed it with insults and vitriol, the case is already dead in the water. That's the narrative you'll hear from nearly everyone. After all, the Supreme Court wouldn't even hear a case from the state of Texas. Why would they take a case seriously when a judge labeled it "an amalgamation of theories, conjecture, and speculation"? The answer lies in what Powell, many pundits, and I have said is the most important information the Supreme Court needs to hear. As "Cultural Husbandry" noted on Twitter, the lawsuit has the forensic audit. This is what Powell has affectionately referred to as "The Kraken." The information found on the Dominion Voting Systems servers details clear evidence of massive voter fraud, the type that is capable of flipping an election if allowed to proceed unimpeded. This audit shines a bright spotlight on what every contested state in the nation (and technically every state, period) should be addressing in a hurry, namely the technological side of 2020 election fraud...."



