Bill Dean of KWLM Radio Features Michael N. Smith, Co-author of ‘100 of the Worst Ideas in History’

Orange County, CA—Bill Dean, host of the Morning Brew at KWLM Radio, featured Michael Smith, co-author of 100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brain Farts. Dean grew up outside of Minneapolis and has been in the radio business for over forty years. The Morning Brew show, broadcast from 6 am to 9:00 am, is mix of news and expert interviews on a wide range of interests and disciplines. Dean combines a vast knowledge of the radio business with a personal touch that creates entertaining and engaging interviews.

After a brief introduction of the book, Bill Dean brought up a very interesting topic: Our believability of the history we were taught and still read, especially in well-researched history books by scholars, versus the nature of disinformation, malicious opinion and bold-faced lies trumpeted on social media and other internet platforms. Of course, lies about history are just as easily spread by accomplished individuals, with an axe to grind or hatreds to express, in beautifully printed books that appear to be based on facts.

But Michael N. Smith and his co-author, Eric Kasum, were extremely serious about getting the history correct in 100 of the Worst Ideas in History. While many of "worst ideas" in the book are related to presidents, politicians or war, a number of other stories center on inventions, games, soft drinks, cars, movie stars, singers, technology and more. In fact, getting people to start reading or read more history was one of the primary goals of the authors.

The subject of the audiobook was brought up and Smith was pleased to discuss how, as a professional video and sound editor, he brought all the elements together. Smith explained that, since the stories were brief and some rather amusing, a well-produced audiobook was a natural extension of the written version. Smith brought in veteran actors to perform voices and accents, and then added clever sound effects to make the 100 Worst Ideas audiobook interesting, funny and informative.

Expert Click Radio · Mike Smith, Co-Author of '100 Worst Ideas in History' Audio Book, on KWLM Radio with Bill Dean

What if President McKinley had opted to wear a bullet proof vest and avoided assassination? What if Coke just changed its age-old formula as a devious way to increase sales? What if Burt Reynolds had said yes to the role of James Bond? These are all questions that Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum dare to ask in their new, laugh-out-loud audiobook, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brain Farts, with riotous results.

From skinny-dipping presidents to toxic tooth fillings to hit singing groups that can't carry a tune, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History is a celebration of humanity's historical, hysterical stinkin' thinkin'—thundering brainstorms that turned into blundering brain farts—and the astonishing impact they carry to this day.

With decades of entertainment writing and production between them, Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum know how to deliver content that will have you in stitches—and you might actually learn something along the way as well! Narrated by the authors and a slew of other Hollywood voice actors, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History is a media masterpiece and the perfect companion while commuting, summer travelling, exercising or simply relaxing after a long workday.

"While we do have higher aspirations of helping to reinvigorate an interest in history among students and adults, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History is ultimately a schadenfreude book—taking glee in the misfortunes of others," says Smith.

"Rib-achingly funny, and overflowing with eye-opening snippets of hindsight guaranteed to shock and awe!" —Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5-Stars

"If you're looking for a laugh-riot based on true great ideas turned epic failures, check this audiobook. History lessons were never so hard-to-believe and knee-slappin' funny. You will laugh until it hurts." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

"This book is for dads, grads, students, summer travelers, anyone who hears that Cliff-Claven-style, know-it-all yammering on at the end of the bar and longs to say, 'Oh, yeah? I can top that one,'" says Smith. "It's designed to give you the ammo to unseat that inebriated windbag and rise to your proper place as the smartest, coolest, grooviest guy or girl in the room."

100 of the Worst Ideas in History Book Trailer





100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brainfarts (audiobook) $13.08, ASIN B08YM561F5, Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum, available at Audible, Amazon and iTunes. Here's a link to 3 audio clips for downloading: http://bit.ly/100WorstClips

Michael N. Smith is the founder, executive producer and creative director of Beard Boy Productions, a southern California-based advertising production agency specializing in writing and producing television, video, radio, animation, AR/VR and web content. He has written and produced hundreds of humorous (and not-so-humorous) TV commercials, radio spots and corporate videos over the past 26 years for a gaggle of clients across our great land. He has also worked as a press aide and speech-writer for the New York State Assembly, a radio news reporter and a public relations manager.

His work has garnered numerous honors, including Clio, ADDY, EFFIE, New York Art Directors and TELLY awards. He also created the popular cult comic book character, "Pete the P.O.'d Postal Worker." He's penned features for National Lampoon, Men's Exercise, Orange County Register, Los Angeles Times, Buffalo News, St. Petersburg Times and San Antonio Express News. Mike kids history, but always with love. He lives with his wife, Debora, and son, Andrew, in California.

You can find more information on Michael N. Smith at 100worstideas.com, on Facebook (Mike Smith, Beard Boy, and 100 Worst Ideas), on Instagram (Mike Smith, Beard Boy, 100 Worst Ideas) or on LinkedIn (Mike Smith, Beard Boy).

Eric Kasum has written speeches for former President George H.W. Bush, as well as President Ronald Reagan's chief of staff and former attorney general, Edwin Meese. As a journalist, he has reported for Los Angeles Times, New York Times magazine, and CBS News. Eric has also written for a respected think tank in Washington, D.C. He is founder and CEO of the Imagine Institute, a working group committed to promoting peace, and host of the Imagine Peace Conference at UC Berkeley. His work has appeared in The Huffington Post as well as more than 100 newspapers and magazines around the world. He lives in Hawaii.

You can find more information on Eric Kasum at 100worstideas.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/eric.kasum

