Bill Bonin Serial Killer Bio E-Book on Google Play—Solves Two 40-Year-Old Homicides & Other Freeway Killer Mysteries

Los Angeles, CA—Getting a serial killer biography to stand out from other books requires something only possessed by the authors of Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice.

Released on the Google Play platform on June 6, 2023, this highly detailed historical biography does much more than just tell a story, it's also a snapshot of the cultural norms and government institutions which Bonin dealt with on the road to ruin.

In creating the kind of serial killer story that is unlike any other, Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. and Michael B. Butler had access to over 40 boxes of official investigative documents covering Freeway Killer Bill Bonin's entire life, his handwritten jailhouse diaries and confession murder stories, over 400 newspaper articles, thousands of pages of trial and interview transcripts and the stories of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto's personal sessions with Bonin and two of his murder accomplices at Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.

Five years of intense work resulted in a book which solves two 40-year-old homicide mysteries, tracks Bonin's psychological journey from innocent child in Connecticut to unrepentant serial killer in Southern California, reveals for the first-time various aspects of the murders and captures what happened behind the scenes following Bonin's final arrest and thru his blockbuster November 1981 trial in Los Angeles.

The tale of Bonin's nine years in California mental hospitals and prisons, from 1969 to 1978 following a combat tour in Vietnam, shows how lawyers, judges, doctors, probation officers, social workers and others were cleverly manipulated by the high school dropout.

But there is more: The authors discovered how one day during the murder spree, March 24, 1980, changed everything to follow because of the way Bonin and three others crossed paths. Like a movie script, the authors pulled the strings together and realized this day changed everything to follow—a Day of Coincidence and Consequence which dramatically impacted all aspects of the infamous Bonin Freeway Killer cases.

Without Redemption Book Trailer





Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. on Gary Nolan Show





