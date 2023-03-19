Bill Bonin Freeway Killer Bio Gains Intl. Audience, Books Selling in UK, Germany, Australia, Canada & France

Los Angeles, CA—The most detailed historical biography about infamous serial killer Bill Bonin, Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice, is gaining international attention with sales in Canada, Australia and across Europe. Bonin's exploits garnered worldwide headlines, in the early 1980s, and have continued to create interest over 40-years later. Amazon has seen Kindle and print versions sold in the UK, Germany and France.



What sets Without Redemption apart from other serial killer biographies is the sheer volume of factual material the authors had at their disposal. Co-author Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., a Clinical Psychologist who held ersatz counseling sessions with three of the Freeway Killers, was given over 40 boxes of investigative documents about Bonin by a former law enforcement officer. Amongst those documents were his long-hidden jailhouse diaries and confession murder stories, the latter which allowed the authors to solve two homicides and shed light on many aspects of Bonin's life and the Freeway Killer cases.



Readers in the UK, with its rich history of murder mystery literature, seems to be keenly interested in the Bonin story with print books selling well. During radio appearances, co-author Michael B. Butler has emphasized that Without Redemption is a beginning to end historical biography, one that carefully charts the psychological evolution of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin and reveals the inner workings of his mind. Aside from this, so much never known detail about the murders is chronicled using materials boxed up for 42-years.

Then an added bonus, one never revealed in such detail before, are the tales of what took place following Bonin's final arrest, when detectives believed they had their man but could prove nothing. Possessing little or no physical evidence, they had no idea how many murders he might have committed or who else might be involved? Plenty of betrayal, lying, deception and political backstabbing can be found in that section of the book.

What is Without Redemption:



The book was written on a number of parallel tracks that constantly intersect:

First, it is the most detailed historical biography ever written about Bill Bonin, the notorious Freeway Killer responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months in 1979-80.



Second, it is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.



Third, it is a narrative which, using long hidden documents, reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.



Fourth, Without Redemption reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.



Finally, it is a book which solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events.

The most detailed bio of serial killer Bill Bonin ever written using previously hidden documents.

How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.

How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.

Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.

Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspective on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.

How & Why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.

How & Why March 24, 1980 is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.

