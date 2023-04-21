Beyond Plastics Report on PVC Pipes vs. Copper Pipes: Are Their Claims Accurate?

In April 2023, the environmental advocacy group Beyond Plastics released a report titled "The Perils of PVC Plastic Pipes", in which they express concern about the potential use of plastic pipes and specifically endorse the use of copper pipes over plastic. With $15 billion in funding allocated by Congress to replace lead pipes, the accuracy and impartiality of Beyond Plastics' claims must be scrutinized.

While Beyond Plastics aims to combat the negative health, climate, and environmental impacts of plastic production, usage, and disposal, their report lacks a comprehensive analysis of the environmental impact of different pipe materials. Their endorsement of copper pipes over plastic alternatives such as PVC and PEX (cross-linked polyethylene) is contrary to the peer-reviewed scientific evidence. Multiple life cycle analyses agree that copper pipes are far more harmful to the environment than plastic pipes.

The claims made by Beyond Plastics in their report are not accurate. In fact, the report is what one would have expected to see if they had been funded by the copper pipe industry to help them secure the $15BN funding from Congress. It is crucial for decision-makers to rely on impartial sources and scientific research when determining the best choice of pipe material to replace lead pipes in the United States. The analysis of the Beyond Plastics report can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3otiY76