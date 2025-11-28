Author P.A. Farrell releases Between Two Heartbeats: Finding Love in the Impossible, a tender and quietly astonishing love story about a man whose life is saved — and transformed — by the heart of a woman he will never meet.

Trevor Hayes has been waiting for a miracle. When a heart finally arrives, he wakes to find that he is not alone in his recovery. A voice follows him — gentle, curious, undeniably alive. Her name is Lily, and with each heartbeat, he begins to know her. What unfolds is a connection unlike anything medicine can measure: two souls sharing one fragile, beating heart.

This novella explores grief, rebirth, memory, and the unexplainable ways love endures. Readers who enjoy emotional romance with supernatural resonance — stories that look beyond the physical world — will find themselves deeply moved.

Between Two Heartbeats invites readers to ask:



How far can love travel? And what happens when two lives continue as one?

The novella will be available on Amazon and Draft2Digital in digital format for epub and libraries starting November 28.