Best Selling Recruitment Author Launches Online Candidate Experience Learning Hub

A job candidate should walk away from the recruitment experience feeling good, even if rejected. But despite billions of dollars invested in HR technology and countless human hours spent working on improvement, many candidates feel disappointed, resentful, and even angry.

"That is horrifying news for HR and the C-Suite," says Ira S Wolfe, author of one of the best selling recruitment and HR books of all time. "Disappointment would be bad enough but resentment means 71 percent of rejected candidates tell their inner circle of friends and co-workers and one-third will publicly shame you on social media. That's not just bad for HR but bad for the brand, bad for the business, and bad for the bottom line."

That's why Wolfe recently announced his Recruiting in the Age of Googlization Learning Hub. His first offering is a series of courses dedicated to helping companies of all sizes improve the candidate experience. He believes that too many companies blame low unemployment and Millennial attitudes for the shortage of top talent. "That's the easy and lazy excuse," Wolfe tells his conference, webinar, and podcast audiences. "Fifty to ninety percent of company career sites and job application abandonment rates indicate that bad HR practices and policies are bigger problems."

His initial offering is a course titled "Creating an Awesome Candidate Experience." It includes modules on Candidate Experience Strategy, Recruitment Marketing 101, and Using Google for Jobs. Additional modules are in the works on Using Video for Recruitment Marketing, Social Recruiting, and more. Lessons include instruction by Wolfe as well as interviews with experts in HR, business, and digital marketing. Wolfe is also offering a private discussion and messaging board, one-on-one strategy calls, and monthly webinars or conference calls.

The course outline can be viewed and enrollment started by visiting the the learning hub website.

Wolfe's company Success Performance Solutions was recently approved to offer as a SHRM Recertification Provider. Students who complete the course are eligible to earn SHRM Professional Development Credits too.

Wolfe also announced that the 2nd edition of his best-selling book Recruiting in the Age of Googlization is now available.

Ira S Wolfe is a "Millennial trapped in a Baby Boomer body" and the world's first Chief Googlization Officer. He is president of Poised for the Future Company, founder of Success Performance Solutions, a TEDx Speaker, host of Geeks Geezers Googlization podcast, founder of Googlization Nation, and frequent presenter at SHRM conferences including SHRM Annual, SHRM Talent, HR Southwest, and many state and regional conferences.