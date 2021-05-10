Monday, May 10, 2021

Working from home (or anywhere) will continue long after the pandemic has passed. Many managers have figured out how to manage their remote teams and are looking for ideas to do so even better.

Professional speaker and bestselling author Rebecca Morgan interviewed several dozen Silicon Valley managers to glean their best practices. She put together the best ideas in her article, "Best Practices for Managing Remote Workers."

If you'd like to share it with your readers, go here: https://rebeccamorgan.com/best-practices-for-managing-remote-workers/