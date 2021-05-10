Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Best Practices for Managing Remote Workers
Text
Best Practices for Managing Remote Workers
From:
Rebecca Morgan Rebecca Morgan
San Jose, CA
Monday, May 10, 2021

 

Working from home (or anywhere) will continue long after the pandemic has passed. Many managers have figured out how to manage their remote teams and are looking for ideas to do so even better.

Professional speaker and bestselling author Rebecca Morgan interviewed several dozen Silicon Valley managers to glean their best practices. She put together the best ideas in her article, "Best Practices for Managing Remote Workers."

If you'd like to share it with your readers, go here: https://rebeccamorgan.com/best-practices-for-managing-remote-workers/

Rebecca@RebeccaMorgan.com

www.RebeccaMorgan.com  

 

 

 

 

 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Rebecca Morgan
Title: CSP, CMC, CVP
Dateline: San Jose, CA United States
Direct Phone: 408/998-7977
Jump To Rebecca Morgan Jump To Rebecca Morgan
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics
No records found.