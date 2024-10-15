Denver, CO – October 15, 2024. The decision to appoint an agent for medical or financial power of attorney can be a stress-filled experience, which is why many people delay completing estate planning documents until necessary.

According to Wilson:

"When I served as a professional power of attorney agent, I met with attorneys and elderly clients at hospital emergency rooms and nursing homes to accept a power of attorney agent appointment. It can be challenging to appoint an agent you trust, especially if your family members are of a similar age or are managing their health problems and do not want to accept this responsibility.

Today, instead of serving as the agent, I serve as power of attorney advisor and protector to help agents fulfill their responsibilities and avoid situations of potential elder abuse or neglect."

Benefits and Risks of Appointing a Power of Attorney (POA)

There are many reasons to appoint a power of attorney agent. These include having a person you trust to act for you in the event of an unexpected accident or health event. Having a medical power of attorney agent can also help you make healthcare decisions or navigate the healthcare system.

Billpaying and financial management can become more complex with age. Difficulty managing finances if one previously had this skill can be an early sign of memory loss. An agent with the skills to manage money and property can offer peace of mind.

But what if you do not have a family member or friend you fully trust or know anyone with experience managing health or financial matters?

Power of Attorney Advisor or Protector

In this case, the requirement of having or later appointing a power of attorney advisor or protector can be specified in a power of attorney document. This individual can be named with the permission to appoint a successor if they cannot act.

A power of attorney advisor or protector is an independent person who can offer advice and make recommendations about healthcare or financial matters. This assistance can be a significant stress reliever for an agent who lacks experience or knowledge in making difficult decisions.

Additionally, family members concerned about potential abuse or neglect of the powers granted to a power of attorney agent can contact a protector or advisor and request an investigation.

Naming a power of attorney advisor or protector in a power of attorney document is like having an insurance policy. While you may never need this person, it is good to know that if or when the need arises, you have a provision in your power of attorney document for an impartial individual to offer counsel to your agent or to intervene on your behalf in the event of abuse or neglect.

Being transparent with family members about having guardrails or a safety measure for a power of attorney appointment can often offer a sense of relief if there are family concerns about the individual you choose as an agent.

Pamela D Wilson, is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and care receivers. Her experience as an expert witness and professional fiduciary in caregiving, home care, care management, and guardianship has been invaluable for individuals, families, healthcare organizations, financial planners, and law firms navigating situations of abuse or neglect.

