Behind the Pages: Helen Winslow Black Discusses the Heart of Songs My Mother Taught Me

Monday, February 24, 2025

The Enduring Power of Family: An Interview with Helen Winslow Black

Helen Winslow Black, author of Seven Blackbirds and Songs My Mother Taught Me, recently sat down with Bookpleasures.com to discuss her work, particularly the themes explored in her latest novel. The interview reveals Black's deep fascination with the complexities of family dynamics, the lasting impact of childhood experiences, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Black's inspiration stems from an intrigue with how individuals carry their childhoods into adulthood, shaping their choices and actions. This concept is encapsulated in a recurring line from her books: "The past is just the present of another day." She emphasizes how family history, shared experiences, and even a "secret language" contribute to the authenticity of her characters' relationships. One poignant example is the shared memory of sisters Kim and Karen, standing on train tracks, a symbol that resurfaces to underscore their emotional connection and shared understanding.

The interview delves into the evolution of Kim, the protagonist, from Seven Blackbirds to Songs My Mother Taught Me. Black explains that Kim's journey is one of growth and maturity, marked by a fulfilling marriage that, while offering happiness, also presents unique challenges due to the level of investment. Kim learns the importance of extended family for support, a realization that comes with increased self-assurance.

Black also addresses the difficult topics in her novel, such as secrets, betrayal, and emotional scars. She reveals her approach to writing these heavy subjects with authenticity, using subtle layers and shared history to create believable emotional depth. Humor also plays a crucial role, particularly in portraying the unconditional love between Kim, her mother, and her sister. Black asserts that genuine humor cannot be faked and it signifies a solid relationship, making the characters' conflicts and reconciliations more believable.

Music, a significant element in Kim's life, is also deeply personal to Black, a classically trained musician. She sees her writing as music, emphasizing the importance of rhythm, balance, and structure. This musicality informs both her narrative and dialogue, adding another layer of depth to her storytelling.

When asked about balancing Kim's career as a lawyer with her role as a mother, Black highlights the "push-and-pull" of it all, showcasing the conflicts, uncertainties, and guilt that many women experience. She emphasizes that portraying these struggles authentically is crucial for creating relatable characters.

Black also discusses the challenges of navigating the passage of time in her novel, which spans nearly fifteen years. To maintain accuracy, she created a detailed timeline, incorporating social, cultural, and technological changes to reflect the evolving world around her characters.

Ultimately, Songs My Mother Taught Me offers a message of hope and resilience. Black emphasizes the importance of confronting painful truths and tailoring support to children based on their individual needs and understanding. While some secondary characters, like Kim's neighbor Bill, could have been further developed, Black explains that these characters will play a more significant role in future installments of the series. As for what's next, Black is recording the audiobook of Songs My Mother Taught Me, planning to release her humor collection "Eat Pray Drive," and working on the third book in the trilogy, which will focus on Kim's daughter, Grace. The novel's ultimate message, according to Black, is that courage will lead you to a healthy life of your own creation.