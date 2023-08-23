Before I Die New Mexico Festival Celebrates Life while Preparing for Death

The 6th annual Before I Die New Mexico Festival is set to take place in Albuquerque from October 16 to 21, 2023. This unique and thought-provoking event aims to foster a collective exploration of life's most meaningful aspirations and encourage open conversations about mortality, dreams, and the human experience.

The festival invites people to reflect on their mortality and make their plans for end-of-life issues. The Before I Die New Mexico Festival offers six days of activities, with tours, speakers, conversations, movies, a comedy performance in a funeral home, and much more.

"We wanted to create a space where people from all walks of life could come together to reflect on what truly matters to them," says Gail Rubin, festival coordinator and The Doyenne of Death®. "Death is a natural part of life, and by confronting our mortality, we can gain a deeper appreciation for the time we have and make the most of it."

The festival features a variety of activities and attractions, including:

Mortality Movies: Attendees can watch and discuss films that entertain while educating about funerals and cremation, grief and growth, and green burial. Speakers: Engaging discussions on topics related to estate planning, downsizing, hospice, funerals, and more. Check out the daily Death Cafes and Millennial Morticians with ABQ Brews Femme Fatale panel at Tractor Brewing! Tours: Go behind-the-scenes at funeral homes, cemeteries, and the headquarters of Passages International, the leading provider of green burial and cremation products. Don't miss the Murder and Mayhem tour at Historic Fairview Cemetery! Mortuary Mall: Attendees can peruse and inquire about a range of funeral and cremation products and services at Sunset Memorial Park. Games and Comedy: Comedian Ben Wasserman's Live After Death performance at French Funerals & Cremations Rio Rancho location and Newly-Dead® Games provide a light touch on what many consider a dark topic.

The Before I Die New Mexico Festival will create a safe and inclusive space for attendees to engage in meaningful conversations, celebrate life, and get educated about preparing for death. Selected sessions will be available on Zoom thanks to Keeper Memorials.

Tickets for the festival are available for purchase at https://beforeidiefestivals.com, with a range of options to accommodate various interests and budgets. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization Historic Fairview Cemetery, to support the restoration of the grounds and to share the history of Albuquerque through the lives of the people buried there.

For more information about the Before I Die New Mexico Festival, including ticket details, the schedule of events, and featured speakers, please visit: https://beforeidiefestivals.com/product/before-i-die-nm-festival-registration/.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BeforeIDieNM and be part of this transformative and introspective journey.

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6URlab76UL0[/embedyt]

About the Festival Organizers:

The Before I Die New Mexico Festival is organized by a passionate team of individuals dedicated to promoting meaningful conversations about life and mortality. Sponsors include A Good Goodbye, French Funerals & Cremations, Sunset Memorial Park, Passages International, and Keeper Memorials.

For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact:

Gail Rubin, Festival Coordinator, Gail@AGoodGoodbye.com, Office: 505-265-7215 | Cell: 505-363-7514

###