Become a Virtual Master Presenter

Multitasking through boring virtual presentations has become commonplace. After three years of Zoom calls and Team presentations, most of us dread virtual presentations. But what if they were actually engaging? If attendees turned on their cameras and participated? If presenters utilized techniques to get participants meaningfully involved?

This is not a fantasy. There are myriad ways to enliven even the most data-dense virtual presentations. But nearly no one is using them. We're not talking about games. But simple ways for even experienced virtual presenters to dramatically increase their attendees' sincere involvement.

Since virtual presentations are here to stay, presenters must develop strong techniques to maintain audience engagement. The intensive "Virtual Master Presenter" live, virtual course explores improving engagement by detailing the dos and don'ts of mastering virtual presentations.

Rather than seeing a sea of black boxes crowd the screen, savvy presenters and audiences seek new, interactive techniques designed for a more robust experience tailored for adults.

It can be disheartening when engagement is low throughout a live presentation. So, how do we transform these experiences into more advantageous live online sessions?

The "Virtual Master Presenter" course has the answers.

Since 1996, Rebecca Morgan, a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), Certified Virtual Presenter (CVP), and Virtual Master Presenter (VMP) has been giving engaging virtual presentations. She has designed and facilitates the Virtual Master Presenter course. Rebecca is an international professional speaker, renowned for her 28 bestselling books and thought-provoking presentations.

"If you're like most business professionals, you want easy ideas you can implement in your next virtual presentation, and an expert to provide not only provide guidance, but feedback on how you can become even better," says Morgan. "You need to know not only what to do, but a chance to practice it in a low-risk environment, so stumbles don't embarrass you in front of your colleagues, clients — or boss!"

Recent course graduate, Ksenija Polla said, "I've used many of Rebecca Morgan's engagement techniques from her 'Virtual Master Presenter' course, both online and in person and people loved them. I found the course beyond beneficial with lots of takeaways."

Marcia Donziger added, "Being a student of Rebecca's was a great experience. She taught me valuable virtual presentation skills, such as slide techniques to capture attention, how to set yourself up for success with Plan B/C in case of technical difficulties, and ever-changing Zoom features."

The Virtual Master Presenter course is a 5-part, live, interactive webshop starting September 15, 2023. In this program, participants will:

hear new ideas for creating more effective virtual meetings and presentations

understand how to shift in-person presentation techniques to virtual

ensure your lighting, background, camera angle, microphone, and personal image shows you at your best

know how to keep your audience (whether one or hundreds) engaged — not multitasking

optimize your visuals for viewing on phones and tablets

learn 12 ways to get your audience involved

create a Plan B to ensure a quick recovery in case there's a tech glitch

experience the best practices throughout

know how to use the best tools for your desired outcomes

plan how you'll implement the ideas relevant to you

begin executing those ideas In between sessions

work in small groups to practice the ideas

receive feedback on how to make your virtual presentations even better

have a learning partner to keep you focused on the implementation

Still, having doubts? Hear what our Chief Marketing Officer at eSpeakers has to say about the course:

"We are excited to have Rebecca Morgan, CSP, CMC, CVP, VMP, facilitate the Virtual Master Presenter course. The course provides presenters with myriad ways to greatly up-level their virtual presentations and virtual audience engagement. Course attendees will gain lots of ideas on how to enhance their virtual presentations. They'll learn from a master virtual presenter," says Joseph Heaps, Chief Marketing Officer at eSpeakers.

