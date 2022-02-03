Speaker
Become a Happy Person
Rev. Marilyn Redmond, BA, CHT, IBRT -- Healing and Spiritual Growth
Become a happy person. This interview can change your life. Kizzi's comment said this is one of the most insightful and thought provoking conversations he'd had on the show.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aRLBfGFufM  Interested in how to heal at the soul level? This chat with Rev. Marilyn Redmond may just have the key you're looking for. Rev. Redmond describes her life's purpose as helping others find health, happiness, and prosperity.

Transforming your life is possible. Shift from fear and survival into love and happiness. Learn the dynamics of the universe and how they work in your life. Coming from a dysfunctional family of addictions and mental illness, "I thought I was doomed to always be a victim that is hopeless, helpless, and in misery. My life today is better than I could have imagined," said Rev. Redmond.

How do you heal your soul and become a "New" person. The universe came in and showed me the way into a life out of fear and dread. Today it feels like grace. It was a miracle. Understanding that I attracted my dilemmas, and I had to change me was a shock at first. I fortunately, found the answers. Discovering it is possible to change my life from one of almost dying into a life filled with love and thriving, opened my eyes to a new mindset.

Her book, Paradigm Busters at Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond has the real answers for a new way of living. It has the details, chapter by chapter, of how she accomplished this makeover. Releasing the fears, resentments, and past harms so she no longer lives emotionally in the past difficulties and moving into being in the "Now" is the spiritual journey. Learning to be in the moment is a gift and why it is called The Present.

The next step is in applying The Law of Attraction. One of the laws is Like Attracts Like. When I raise my energy into a higher vibration, I become a magnet for good. My chapter, in "Believe and Succeed, The Law of Attraction Uncovered" has the rest of the story of how to move into a higher frequency of grace. https://voilasuccess.com/index.php/pr.. Change your life into love, sharing it with others, allows it to return in wonderful ways.

 

Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond, BA, CHT, IBRT can help you find health, happiness and prosperity, too. Recently she was included in "Who's Who in America". Her books are distributed by the A.R.E. internationally to prisons.  Marilyn is a spiritual counselor, internationally board-certified regressionist, hypnotist, teacher, speaker, and medium. In addition, she gives readings and is an ordained minister for spiritual healing. Marilyn’s 10 books at Amazon and on line at Barnes and Nobel, and many articles reveal how she achieved a consciousness of oneness in healing her traumatic life of mental illness, addictions, PTSD, domestic violence, depression, and more.

