Beauty Reminder: Art Opening Wed., Aug. 13, At Historic Mansion

The special art opening and reception for The Natural World art exhibition will be held this Wednesday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the historic Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, IL.

Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike will attend the opening, displaying her hair along with her watercolor painting of blue flowers. Nordhaus-Bike has dyed her hair specifically to harmonize with her painting, which also sports a blue frame.

"I was so excited to be chosen to participate in this show," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Just before the opening, I decided to have my hair colored with a special blue to match Exploring, my watercolor of blue flowers that was chosen for the show. So visitors wll enjoy a double dose of blue along with double the fun."

The Natural World runs Monday, August 4, through Saturday, September 20, at the historic Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, IL. The show represents this year's edition of the Chicago Alliance of Visual Artists (CAVA) annual summer member exhibition.

Mayslake Peabody Estate is located at 1717 31st St. in Oak Brook, IL. The gallery hosting the show is open Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed Sundays and select holidays. For more information, go to https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/blue-flowers-watercolor-at-natural-world-show.