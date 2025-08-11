Speaker
Beauty Reminder: Art Opening Wed., Aug. 13, At Historic Mansion
Chicago, IL
Monday, August 11, 2025


Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike dyes hair blue to match her Exploring watercolor of blue flowers-see her “double blue” display 8/13.
 

The special art opening and reception for The Natural World art exhibition will be held this Wednesday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the historic Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, IL.

Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike will attend the opening, displaying her hair along with her watercolor painting of blue flowers. Nordhaus-Bike has dyed her hair specifically to harmonize with her painting, which also sports a blue frame.

"I was so excited to be chosen to participate in this show," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Just before the opening, I decided to have my hair colored with a special blue to match Exploring, my watercolor of blue flowers that was chosen for the show. So visitors wll enjoy a double dose of blue along with double the fun."

The Natural World runs Monday, August 4, through Saturday, September 20, at the historic Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, IL. The show represents this year's edition of the Chicago Alliance of Visual Artists (CAVA) annual summer member exhibition.

Mayslake Peabody Estate is located at 1717 31st St. in Oak Brook, IL. The gallery hosting the show is open Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed Sundays and select holidays. For more information, go to https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/blue-flowers-watercolor-at-natural-world-show

About Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike paints colorful, joyful watercolors inspired by nature.

Anne’s art has appeared in numerous solo and group shows as well as many arts programs, presentations, and performances. Her work has been published in periodicals and books; covered in numerous print publications; and featured in broadcast media, both on television and feature films.

She received a degree in art history, with honors, from the University of Chicago and went on to launch a fine arts column that ran for two decades in the Gazette Chicago newspaper, where she has served in various capacities since the newspaper’s founding in 1983. She joined Gazette Chicago’s board of directors in 2004. She founded her multimedia arts firm, ANB Communications, in 1993.

A member of the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago since 1998, she launched her book, Follow The Sun, with a book signing at Woman Made in 2012; the book includes more than a dozen of her original watercolors. Among her many awards and honors, she was named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Wall of Fame.

Anne lives with her husband Bill and cat Sterling in Chicago, where she makes art and enjoys cooking, tai chi, and time in nature.

For more information go to https://annenordhausbike.com/ or email anne@annenordhausbike.com.
