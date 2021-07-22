Baum Hedlund Shareholder Timothy Loranger Appointed Chairman of AAJ Aviation Law Section

Members of Aviation Law Section of The American Association for Justice (AAJ) have selected Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman aviation attorney and shareholder Timothy A. Loranger to chair the group for the next 12 months. Lawyer members elected him in at the Aviation Section meeting at the annual AAJ convention on July 14, 2021.

Tim previously held other leadership positions within the Aviation Law Section, including Secretary (2017-2019), Vice-Chair (2019-2020) and Chair-Elect (2020-2021). In addition to his Chairmanship, he also serves on AAJ's Veterans and Military Service Members Committee, the Federal Tort Claim and Military Section, and the Traumatic Brain Injury Litigation Group. His firm is also a member of The Leaders Forum, AAJ's premier network of plaintiffs law firms in the country who offer financial support to ensure victim's rights and their right to trial are protected.

The AAJ aims to promote a fair and effective justice system and support lawyers in their efforts to ensure that anyone who sustains injuries due to the misconduct or negligence of others can obtain justice in American courtrooms, even when taking on powerful interests. The Aviation Law Section focuses on major air crash litigation and studies aviation legislation and treaties to ensure that people harmed in air disasters have legal recourse.

Tim shares in the AAJ's mission. A United States Marine Corps veteran, pilot, and avid citizen advocate, Tim dedicates his aviation law practice to protecting people's rights when injured due to unsafe products, unfair business practices, and negligent corporate conduct.

"Our firm understands how catastrophic aviation accidents are for victims and their families," says Loranger. "We are proud to work with an organization like AAJ, which shares our values in holding negligent companies accountable for the damage they cause, and using litigation as a driving force to enhance safety and protect air passengers."

Tim developed a love of flying at an early age that continues to this day. As a Marine, he worked as an aircraft mechanic across the U.S. focused primarily on F/A-18, RF-4B, and KC-130 aircraft at both the squadron and intermediate maintenance levels. Following his military service, Tim earned a bachelor's degree in Biology from California State University, Northridge, followed by a law degree from Southwestern University School of Law.

Tim's diverse background in science and mechanics gives him unique insight into finding and proving causation in aviation accidents. While his passion for flying remains strong, he now utilizes his varied skillset and experience to obtain justice and compensation for his clients involved in aviation crashes involving helicopters, small planes and airlines. Better known for his focus on military aviation accidents, he also represents clients in other commercial transportation cases stemming from big rig, commercial vehicle or train accidents.

In 2020, Best Lawyers® selected Tim as the 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Litigation in Los Angeles, an award that can only be achieved by one lawyer who receives the highest overall peer feedback in a legal practice area within one metropolitan region. The "Lawyer of the Year" award for Personal Injury Litigation indicates that an attorney has earned an exceptional level of trust and respect among peers in the legal field.

Tim is also listed in the Southern California Super Lawyers® and has earned an Avvo.com Superb Score-10.

A proud member of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), Tim is also on the Board of Governors and an active member of various committees within CAALA, including, the Listserv Committee, the Government Relations Committee, the Public Relations Committee, and the Mentor Program.

CAALA has honored Tim with three Presidential Awards for his tireless efforts to preserve victims' rights and for his advocacy for consumer safety.

Tim is also a member of Consumer Attorneys of California, the American Bar Association and the Lawyer Pilots Bar Association.