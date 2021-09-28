Baum Hedlund Baby Food Attorneys Featured Speakers at MTMP Webinar

September 28, 2021 – Los Angeles, California - - Attorneys R. Brent Wisner and Pedram Esfandiary from the national law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman are featured speakers at the Mass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP) webinar Toxic Baby Foods: A Personal Injury Perspective.

The baby food litigation webinar is Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PST. The speakers will provide a breakdown of the toxic baby foods litigation, discussing the facts, the defendants, the supporting science on how heavy metals in baby foods can cause autism (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the liability, and case intake criteria.

In February 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, Committee on Oversight and Reform released a report titled "Baby Foods Are Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury."

Consumers were shocked to learn that several major baby food manufacturers sell products containing as much as 180 parts per billion ("ppb") inorganic arsenic, 6441 ppb lead, 10 ppb mercury, and manufacture their Baby Foods using ingredients containing as much as 913.4 ppb arsenic, 886.9 ppb lead, and 344.55 ppb cadmium, far eclipsing domestic and international regulatory standards.

In comparison, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sets the maximum allowable levels in bottled water at 10 ppb inorganic arsenic, 5 ppb lead, and 5 ppb cadmium, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) caps the allowable level of mercury in drinking water at 2 ppb.

The 2021 baby food report named the following manufacturers:

Beech-Nut

Campbell Soup (Plum Organics)

Gerber

Hain Celestial Group (Earth's Best Organic)

Nurture (Happy Family Organics and HappyBABY)

Sprout Foods (Sprout Organic Food)

Walmart (Parent's Choice)

A wave of lawsuits followed the subcommittee's baby food report. Some parents joined a baby food class action while others filed personal injury claims alleging exposure to dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals in baby foods caused their children to develop autism and/or ADHD.

In June of 2021, Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman filed the first baby food personal injury lawsuit in California state court. With hundreds of clients retained throughout the nation, the firm is poised to lead the toxic baby food personal injury litigation.

"For babies and toddlers, there is no safe exposure level for toxic heavy metals," says Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorney Pedram Esfandiary. "Beech-Nut, Hain, Plum Organics, and others knew their foods contained extremely high levels of heavy metals. They also knew that no one would ever buy their products if they told consumers about the high arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury levels. Knowingly endangering consumers is already reprehensible. When you consider the consumers in this case are babies and toddlers, that is malicious recklessness and callous disregard for human life."

