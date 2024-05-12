Barack Obama’s Enthusiastic Trackside Reception

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Barack Obama is no stranger to whistle-stop campiagn train tours.

In 2008, Obama had just finished speaking to a crowd of supporters who had traveled from miles around to greet his campaign train and listen to the impassioned speech he delivered at the railroad depot in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.

Then, as reported by John Dickerson in Slate magazine, "a 12-year-old girl, Kabira Arnold, ran from the crowd that swarmed around Obama after the speech and screamed, 'He hugged me.' Her friends collapsed around her as she twirled and danced. After the hug, she told Obama, 'You are the best person ever.'"

Obama traveled in comfort when he went on the four-city whistle-stop tour in Central Pennsylvania, according to Dickerson.

He enjoyed "the plush comfort of the Georgia 300 lounge car, which is filled with leather upholstery, Tiffany lamps, and embroidered finery…The candidate even has access to a tidy little bedroom with a pink Pullman bedspread and a bathrobe," Dickerson wrote in Slate.

For more anecdotes and stories about whistle-stopping politicians, read my new bestselling book, "Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them," which is now available wherever books are sold, including Amazon at this link: https://www.amazon.com/Whistle-Stop-Politics-Campaign-Reporters-Covered-ebook/dp/B0CDJV4XTV?nodl=1&dplnkId=1fc93f27-7c4b-4940-8044-791b7e2182f6