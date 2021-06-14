Banish Burnout Toolkit Accepted into SHRM Library

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

"Banish Burnout Toolkit" Workbook

Accepted into SHRM Recertification Library

Jun 14, 2021

(San Francisco, CA) Janice Litvin, San Francisco Bay Area workplace wellness thought leader, speaker and author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, has been invited to place her new book, Banish Burnout Toolkit into the SHRM (Society of Human Resource Management) Recertification Library.

Stress and depression levels have increased significantly since the onset of Covid. On June 7th Forbes columnist Edward Segal reported that "seventy-seven percent of tech leaders have work-related stress because of Covid. When stress goes on unabated workers become exhausted physically and mentally, they feel ineffective at work, and they begin to avoid daily situations. Absenteeism and lost productivity ensue. Leaders across the globe are concerned about the mental health of their employees as well as the effect that employee burnout has on the organization as a whole."

That is why Banish Burnout Toolkit's placement in SHRM's Recertification library is important and timely. For human resource and wellness professionals being equipped with the proper tools to support their organizations in managing stress to prevent burnout is critical. Banish Burnout Toolkit fits that bill, with six unique tools to help teams change the way they react to stress from the inside out. Furthermore these professionals can garner needed continuing education credits (CECs) by reading the book. The book is conveniently located in the SHRM bookstore at: https://store.shrm.org/Banish-Burnout-Toolkit

Litvin's book accompanies her workshops, Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success, which is also approved for SHRM CECs. This popular workshop and keynote speech, as well as her accountability groups teach leaders and teams how to help workers prevent burnout by understanding their stress reactions and changing their behavior. The result: behavior change for life.

SHRM is the premiere organization for human resource professionals, who want to make better workplaces for a better world. Human resource (HR) professionals are required to establish and maintain their membership status by being SHRM-certified. They can do this in one of two ways: live workshops or approved literature.

