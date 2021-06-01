‘Bad Love Strikes’ by Kevin Schewe Snags Prix Royal Paris Silver Screenplay Award

Denver, CO—Kevin Schewe continues to draw accolades for his screenplay, based on his book Bad Loves Strikes, with a Prix Royal Paris Silver Screenplay Award. This is the fourth award for Schewe's screenplay based on the first book in his Bad Love Gang series. To date three books have been published and a fourth installment, Bad Love Medicine, is nearly set for release. The previous three are as follows: South Florida International Film Festival for Best Original Screenplay for Young Adults award, L.A. Film Awards Best Sci-Fi Screenplay and a Gold Script Writing Award for SciFi Adventure rom the Depth of Field International Film Festival.

The Prix Royal judges believe "great writing needs to be savored and awarded." Judging submissions in English French, Hebrew and Spanish, this international forum seeks writers who are "fresh and seasoned. Our team carefully reads your screenplay and when selected puts it forward for specific awards and prizes."

Kevin Schewe has created a cast of young heroes who are smart, talented and serious about their missions through time and across the Universe. Science fiction fans, history buffs and music lovers who will find the mix of real and imagined life that appeals to a wide-age range. For example, real life characters such as President's Roosevelt and Ford are the impetus behind the creation of the top-secret projects which helped create the Bad Love Gang and established their credibility in government circles on Earth and beyond.

Bad Love Strikes was a bestselling book in the 'Time-Travel Fiction' category on Amazon, just behind Stephen King, and asks the question, "What if you could go back in time and save a Holocaust victim? Even just one?" A group of teens from Oak Ridge, TN is given that chance when they happen upon a defunct experiment left over from President Roosevelt, Albert Einstein, and the creation of the Atomic bomb.

They discover The White Hole project, a "backup plan" time travel machine created by Roosevelt in case the bomb failed. Because it's made to go back to the WWII years, the teens come up with a mission to save Jews and Gypsies from the Holocaust in November 1944 by using a U.S. Air Force B-17 bomber that was known as "The Phantom Fortress." Bad Love Strikes is an enjoyable romp that balances the delicate subject matter of a dark time in history, with the adventurous hope of youth.

"The Bad Love Gang is back at it with an ample supply of action, adventure, espionage, intrigue and suspense. Bad Love Beyond is like flying through the Museum of Natural History, the National Air and Space Museum, Jurassic Park and Captain Kirk's starship with a wonderful tour guide." —David A. Holladay, M.D.

"Bad Love Beyond is the newest volume of the Bad Love series and once again the author mixes history with fantasy so successfully that the book both entertains and informs. Skillful writing, a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel." —Grady Harp, Top 50 Amazon Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

With a background in physics, he has always loved stories about time travel. "These stories just come to life in such an organic way," Schewe says. "They combine my childhood memories with my love of history, military aviation, World War II, science fiction, well, all kinds of subjects really."

Whether you're a history buff, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or are just in need of a fun book to cheer you up, Bad Love Beyond is the adventure you've been waiting for. Grab your copy today.

Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 33 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of a small, publicly-traded, renewable, green energy and animal feed company called VIASPACE, Inc. Bad Love Beyond is the sequel to the bestselling Bad Love Tigers which was the sequel to his bestselling debut novel Bad Love Strikes. You can connect with Schewe through his website KevinSchewe.com or Instagram: @realkevinschewe.

