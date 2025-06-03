Backyard Bunny Watercolor In Midwest Nature Show, Reception 6/18

Join artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike, see her playful bunny painting, on Wednesday, June 18, at artists' reception for Midwest Nature.

Award-winning Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike has a watercolor painting, Backyard Bunny in Grass-Autumn, in the exhibition Midwest Nature: Its Beauty And Its Peril, at the historic Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, IL, from Monday, June 9, through Saturday, July 26, 2025.

There will be a reception for the Midwest Nature show on Wednesday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, a onetime mansion and now a cultural community center within a forest preserve, at 1717 31st St., Oak Brook, IL. The reception will feature non-alcoholic beverages, and admission is free.

"Watching rabbits hopping through our backyard as summer gave way to autumn inspired me to create this painting of a peaceful bunny," Nordhaus-Bike said.

The painting is "on an unusual type of paper called yellow mango paper that features mango leaves and plant bits in the pulp to create a colorful texture," Nordhaus-Bike explained.

Mounted on handmade cotton paper, the painting is framed to show both the mango paper and mounting paper for contrast. "The beautiful premium frame highlights the painting and its bright orange, red, and yellow colors," Nordhaus-Bike said.

The curated Midwest Nature show presents artworks by 48 artists that express the beauty of nature in the Midwest.

The Mayslake Peabody Estate gallery hosting the show is open Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The DuPage Forest Preserve, which operates the venue, offers tours at 12:30 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (630) 206-9566.

For more about the show and Anne's bunny painting, go to https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/backyard-bunny-watercolor-in-midwest-nature-show