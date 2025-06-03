Speaker
Backyard Bunny Watercolor In Midwest Nature Show, Reception 6/18
From:
Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist
Chicago, IL
Tuesday, June 3, 2025


Join artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike, see her playful bunny painting, on Wednesday, June 18, at artists' reception for Midwest Nature.
 
Award-winning Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike has a watercolor painting, Backyard Bunny in Grass-Autumn, in the exhibition Midwest Nature: Its Beauty And Its Peril, at the historic Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, IL, from Monday, June 9, through Saturday, July 26, 2025.
 
There will be a reception for the Midwest Nature show on Wednesday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, a onetime mansion and now a cultural community center within a forest preserve, at 1717 31st St., Oak Brook, IL. The reception will feature non-alcoholic beverages, and admission is free.
 
"Watching rabbits hopping through our backyard as summer gave way to autumn inspired me to create this painting of a peaceful bunny," Nordhaus-Bike said.
 
The painting is "on an unusual type of paper called yellow mango paper that features mango leaves and plant bits in the pulp to create a colorful texture," Nordhaus-Bike explained.
 
Mounted on handmade cotton paper, the painting is framed to show both the mango paper and mounting paper for contrast. "The beautiful premium frame highlights the painting and its bright orange, red, and yellow colors," Nordhaus-Bike said.
 
The curated Midwest Nature show presents artworks by 48 artists that express the beauty of nature in the Midwest.
 
The Mayslake Peabody Estate gallery hosting the show is open Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The DuPage Forest Preserve, which operates the venue, offers tours at 12:30 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (630) 206-9566.
 

About Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike paints colorful, joyful watercolors inspired by nature.

Anne’s art has appeared in numerous solo and group shows as well as many arts programs, presentations, and performances. Her work has been published in periodicals and books; covered in numerous print publications; and featured in broadcast media, both on television and feature films.

She received a degree in art history, with honors, from the University of Chicago and went on to launch a fine arts column that ran for two decades in the Gazette Chicago newspaper, where she has served in various capacities since the newspaper’s founding in 1983. She joined Gazette Chicago’s board of directors in 2004. She founded her multimedia arts firm, ANB Communications, in 1993.

A member of the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago since 1998, she launched her book, Follow The Sun, with a book signing at Woman Made in 2012; the book includes more than a dozen of her original watercolors. Among her many awards and honors, she was named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Wall of Fame.

Anne lives with her husband Bill and cat Sterling in Chicago, where she makes art and enjoys cooking, tai chi, and time in nature.

For more information go to https://annenordhausbike.com/ or email anne@annenordhausbike.com.
