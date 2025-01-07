Award-Winning Flash Fiction Author P. A. Farrell Secures Third Spring 2025 Publication

Author P. A. Farrell continues her literary momentum with the acceptance of "Pure Revenge" by Spillwords, marking her third flash fiction piece slated for publication in Spring 2025.

Farrell's upcoming publications showcase her mastery of the flash fiction format across diverse literary platforms. Her work "Sole Truths" will appear in Fiction Week Literary Review, while "One Last Dance" is set for publication in Bewildering Stories. The addition of "Pure Revenge" to Spillwords' roster completes an impressive trifecta of spring releases.

This latest achievement further cements Farrell's position as a rising voice in the flash fiction genre, known for crafting compelling narratives within the concentrated format.

For more information about P. A. Farrell and her work, please contact drfarrell22@gmail.com.