Awakening to the Truth

"The Real meaning of 2012" by Marilyn L. Redmond, BA, CHT, IBRT, is about bringing heaven to earth. Improving your life is a matter of replacing the positive for the negative. Revealing the truth that it is possible to replace the ego communication in our brain, brings a new awareness. It is possible to release distrustful messages by replacing those voices with loving messages from your heart for guidance and direction. Now, you can see life from a new viewpoint with joy. This brings life changes.

When applying the information of this profound book into your life, it brings a new insight beyond the past harms and old history of fear. A Bible verse 17 of 2 Corinthians, chapter 5 states, "Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new" becomes real. "

Even though the date of 2012 has past, the vital information in Redmond's book brings loving resolutions for life challenges. Understanding the root cause of difficulties provides the solution to resolve their recreating. Ultimately, it is actually the answer to end reincarnation, because you heal your karma.

Famous people have told us this information in varying testimony, evidence, and demonstrations over the years. Albert Einstein said that no problem could be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it Therefore, raising your consciousness will bring a new realization. It is as simple as moving from the pessimistic voices of the ego/brain into an awareness of unconditional love.

Edgar Cayce, the great psychic of the twentieth century, often in his spiritual readings states that the body, mind, and soul are lower vibrations of the earth and a material world and the Christ-Consciousness, the Holy Spirit and your guardian angels bear witness of a higher consciousness.

As you move into a higher consciousness this is called the Christ consciousness that is demonstrated by Jesus in the New Testament, Mark 8, and v.33. Jesus did triumph over his ego when he rebuked his lower emotions labeled Satan. He rose above the mentality of the duality of good and bad—a human dimension. He rose into unconditional love and forgiveness—Christ-Consciousness. In addition, the Bible calls this new point of view, becoming "a new creature".

Even channeled information shares this in a different awareness. "You simply cannot co-create with the universal (LOVE) intelligence from the energy of, the vibration of, lack. If there is anything in your world that you "think" you are lacking, you are….by the physics of creation. Stay awake to this truth and you will fare well. Pleiadian High Council

All the book reviewers gave "The Real meaning of 2012" five stars. One reader wrote, "This little book is priceless. I found it to be one of the most valuable works I have ever read. I felt Marilyn Redmond speaking from her heart to mine about things she must have experienced because her book has "the ring of truth" which makes reading it like listening to a wise friend tell you things you've been searching for all your life. I recommend that everyone who wants to live a more loving and honest life read this book, not just once, but really study it and as far as possible, commit it to memory and use it to begin living at a higher level.

Another reader shared that the book is a " Wonderful description of raising our vibration to Love I found this book very enlightening and helpful in many ways. There is an explanation for questions about the shift from third dimension through fourth and into the fifth. Choosing to replace fear with LOVE, the highest vibration. And protecting our beautiful planet. Honoring nature. I highly recommend this book for clarity and much needed guidance to save our planet, thus ourselves."

Another reader said, "A Must Read! I think this book says it all of our past results from the way we have been thinking to the spiritual way that is in front of us, that is our true way of becoming free and abundant. A must read for those who are brave enough to want to evolve in Divine Love."

Since writing this book, Redmond has continued to teach, lecture, and write about this information at various engagements and platforms. This information deals with the root cause of the issues in our lives and that there is a solution to resolve their recreating repeatedly. It is even more possible now with the higher energy coming to earth that supports this transition into a new perspective.

"The Real Meaning of 2012" offers understanding and solutions to enhance your health and wellbeing by using spiritual concepts. Redmond has used the tools in the book, for her own progression into a new state of mind beyond her past harms and abuse. Moving from fear to faith offers a new basis for a loving existence. It opens the door to health, well being, prosperity, abundance, and a happy life.

The information found in "The Real Meaning of 2012" will bring the peace for which everyone has been praying for hundreds of years—Heaven on Earth. Redmond is multi-talented and wishes to share all her abilities with everyone.

