Author, Vibrational Artist and Sage brings enrichment to seniors 50+ who are seeking a more fulfilling and purposeful life

Steven Mana Trink, in alliance with the University of Hawaii's Osher Life Long Leaning Institute, which offers a program of non-credit, college-level courses, workshops, lectures, events, and other activities to encourage older individuals to engage their minds, enrich their lives, and serve the community, is presenting 3 Zoom courses over this summer semester starting on Monday June 7 – July 19th:. Living Your Legacy of "Inspiration", Living A Life Founded in Love and Ask Mana: An Open Forum
The classes are designed to pave the road to living a life of balance, health, and joy. The focus and intent are to manifest unity within our own state of Being, raise our consciousness to truth, connect to our divine essence and guide us to celebrating a more loving and fulfilling life, one founded in love.
Trinks' on-line Zoom class is based on his published book "Navigating The Winds Of Change; A Spiritual Guide To Embracing A Loving Life, available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press. The teachings, wisdoms and insights gleaned from Mana's life challenges and experiences pave the way and open the door for seniors to embrace a new level of perception, compassion, fulfilment and love for themselves and humanity.
Listen to Steven Mana Trink talk about living a more fulfilling life on the Dr. Sherill Sellman show: Love Code: https://lovecode.podbean.com
Listen to Steven Mana Trink talk about his healing experience on the "Dare To Be Authentic show":
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/marimitchellporter/2021/02/08/embodiment-of-love-consciousness-with-steven-mana-trink
To contact Mana for speaking engagements, radio, podcast, or TV interviews:
Direct: (310) 387-9233 (HST)
Email: stevenmanatrink@gmail.com
Website: stevenmanatrink.com
About The Author, Artist and Sage
Steven Mana Trink a visionary in the field of personal transformation. He was inspired by the groundbreaking discoveries of Bruce Lipton Ph.D., a leading authority on how our perception influences genetic expression. Throughout the past 27 years Trink was at service as a Master Hypnotherapist, Epigenetic Therapist, Educator, Published Author, Abstract Artist, Natural Mentor and Spiritual Teacher. He helps empower us to perceive a greater awareness to the purpose of life, to flourish at our highest potential and to experience living a new and fulfilling reality. Mana guides us in lifting the veil, uncovering our inherent wisdom and embracing the presence of the love that always resides within.
Steven Mana Trink appears along with Deepak Chopra, Barbara Marx Hubbard, Michael Beckwith, Master Zhi Gang Sha, Barbara De Angelis and Jean Houston in Sharon Stones’ transformative and inspiring documentary “The Cure”, a worldwide journey into healing the mind, body and planet.
