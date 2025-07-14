Author Pens 3 Books in 7 Years—Serial Killer Bio, World Flight Over Russia 1992 & 50th Anniversary D-Day WW2 History Book

Washington, D-C.—Over the last seven years, Michael B. Butler has written and created three books, one from a contract assignment to co-write a ground breaking serial killer biography and two based on his own experiences.

In January 2019, Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., author of Without Remorse: The Story of the Woman Who Kept Los Angeles' Serial Killers Alive, asked Butler to organize the manuscript of her second book, Without Redemption. That 'look-see' lasted four years and led to a detailed biography of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, one that solved two 40 year old murder mysteries and dispelled myths about someone who murdered 22 boys in ten months, 1979-80. After his final arrest, Bonin handwrote each murder story and kept a fascinating jailhouse diary during the months before his first trial in Los Angeles.

After Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice (2022), Butler set about re-creating his previously published first book, A World Flight Over Russia (Wind Canyon Publishing, 1998). Using additional pilot journals and updated historical context, the expanded story of 12 small planes flying around the world across Russia was published in 2024. Butler was the official documentarian on an aviation adventure which took place right after the final collapse of the Soviet Union. Round the World & Across Russia in 21 Days, 30 Years Later, is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Next, in April 2025, came the first of a two-book historical set based on Michael B. Butler's trips to the 50th Anniversaries of Pearl Harbor & D-Day. The first book published, History Leading to the 50th Anniversary of D-Day, Book 2: My Journey Thru World & Family History Landed at Omaha Beach, 6/6/94, has extensive history, 330 pictures, exhibits, maps and finishes up with the story of Butler's last minute and lucky journey to the 50th Anniversary of D-Day in England and France.

Two more book are in the works and soon to be released: Germany WW2 Campaign Pictorials by Heinrich Hoffman, Erwin Rommel, Combat Cameraman & Propagandists and History Leading to 50th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Book 2: My Journey Thru World & Family History Landed at Pearl Harbor, 12/7/91.

www.MichaelButlerBooks.com

For Media Interviews or review copies contact Eric Blair Enterprises at 213-534-7392 or 50thbooks@pm.me.

Michael B. Butler's Author Page on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/mbbutler

History Leading to 50th Anniversary of D-Day, Book 2 available in Amazon paperback (979-8328241489) or Kindle E-Book (B0F4GH8679) and at Barnes & Noble.

History Leading to 50th Anniversary of D-Day, Book 2: My Journey



Thru World & Family History Landed at Omaha Beach, 6/6/94



Pat Murphy, One of Michael Butler's D-Day Saviors





Great Uncle Henry Olivas, 5th Armored Division





Uncle Roy Larson, B-17 Pilot, Lost Over Germany April 1944





June 1941 German Invasion of Russia to Stalingrad





German Invasion of Poland, September 1939



