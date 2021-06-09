From: Brandie June New York, New York , NY Wednesday, June 9, 2021



Author Brandie June's Gold Spun Novel: A Twisted Rumpelstiltskin Retelling This summer, discover the true story behind the famed Rumpelstiltskin fairytale in Brandie June's debut young adult novel GOLD SPUN (CamCat Books; June 8, 2021; Trade Paperback Original; $14.99), perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas's A Court of Thorns and Roses series, Holly Black's The Folk Of The Air series, and Marissa Meyer's The Lunar Chronicles series. June began writing her novel during National Novel Writing Month and soon adapted her short story into GOLD SPUN, a young adult novel with a major twist on the relationships between the central characters in Rumpelstiltskin. "A lot has changed since that initial short story, but I wanted to examine what it would take to make Rumpelstiltskin a sympathetic character and not simply a villain," says June, "As I developed GOLD SPUN, I also realized I wanted to give the heroine of Rumpelstiltskin a lot more agency, since she feels thrown into situations in the original and doesn't even have a name." This is a Rumpelstiltskin retelling you have never seen before, where the heroine is a con artist who must pull off the con of her life or else faces losing her family and everything she has ever known or loved… **** Praise for GOLD SPUN "June shines in this enchanting retelling of Rumpelstiltskin… with memorable characters that will appeal to a broad range of fantasy readers." –School Library Journal "Gold Spun is a fresh retelling of the classic Rumpelstiltskin fairytale that keeps you turning the pages as the mysterious magic unfolds. Novelist Brandie June breaks convention with creative storytelling matching her strong heroine with complex world-building and perilous adventures into the unknown." –Sheri Fink, #1 Bestselling author and president of Whimsical World "A fresh and engaging take on the story of Rumpelstiltskin. Nor is a heroine who doesn't pull punches as she navigates her way through, and tries to survive in a hostile fairytale world. You won't be able to put this down!" –Jenna Busch, contributing author to Star Wars Psychology & the PsychGeeks book series **** About GOLD SPUN If Nor can't spin gold, she can always spin lies. Nor was once the happy daughter of a miller, but that was before her father died in the Southern War and soldiers set fire to her village. Now, she's a seventeen-year-old swindler, performing whatever tricks and deceptions will bring in enough coin to feed her and her brothers. One day she finds a faerie boy being held captive by outlaws. Though Nor knows all the tales of the fay and their deadly blood magic, she goes against her better judgment and frees him. In return, the beautiful and mysterious faerie, Pel, gifts her with a golden thread. Nor decides to use the thread to convince local villagers that she can spin straw into gold, but just as the con begins, Prince Casper arrives in town. Seeing through her deception, Casper intends to make an example of Nor, challenging her to spin all her straw into gold, with the promise of marrying her should she succeed. But should she fail, her life and those of her brothers will be forfeit. In desperation, Nor calls on Pel for help, knowing full well that his dark magic comes with a price. From thief to future queen, Nor's story has only just begun. Attacks from the fay force Nor to question her friendship with Pel, while preparing for her life as a queen makes Nor wonder if this truly is the life she wants to lead… Connect with Brandie June Website: https://www.brandiejune.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebrandiejune/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/june.brandie.june

Twitter: https://twitter.com/brandiejune

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandiebooks About Brandie June Brandie June spent most of her childhood onstage or reading, as both activities let her live in fantastic stories. She moved to Los Angeles to study acting at UCLA, and eventually branched out into costume design and playwrighting. While she spends most of her free time writing, she will still take any excuse to play dress-up, especially if it involves wearing a crown. She happily promotes more stories as a marketing director for kids' films and anime. When not writing or marketing, she can often be found doing aerial arts, playing boardgames, drinking too much espresso, and coming up with new art projects. She lives with her husband, two spoiled rescue pups, a spoiled cat, six fish tanks, and five bookshelves. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Brandie is available for interview. Here are just some of the topics she can discuss: GOLD SPUN is a retelling of the classic fairytale Rumpelstiltskin in which the formerly unnamed female character is given more agency. Brandie can talk about why she is drawn to fairytale retellings, especially those told through a feminist lens. Pel, the character in GOLD SPUN who is based off of Rumpelstiltskin, tends to be morally grey throughout the novel. Brandie can talk about how she creates morally grey characters and why she adores them. GOLD SPUN's protagonist is a strong character who also has her flaws. Brandie can discuss how she creates female protagonists who, in her words, "are kickass but not invincible or perfect." Brandie can talk about writing during NaNoWriMo and how that led to GOLD SPUN. Brandie can discuss a wide range of topics surrounding writing fantasy, fairytales, mythology, or YA. As a new author, Brandie can discuss the steps she took towards having GOLD SPUN, her first novel, published. Brandie can discuss how she balances working full time and her life as a creative. Brandie can talk about the creative process she takes when writing a book, and how she developed this process as she wrote GOLD SPUN. While promoting GOLD SPUN, Brandie created swag for her book and contacted reviewers on TikTok. She can offer advice for other authors who are looking for marketing tips. Brandie can talk about her experience as a debut author and the impact of the pandemic on her experience. Brandie can discuss why she thinks it's essential for a writer to read, as well as why she feels it's important to talk to readers about her favorite books, the books she's currently reading, and any book recommendations she has. The first manuscript of GOLD SPUN was rejected numerous times. Brandie can talk about how she learned to handle rejection as a writer. Brandie is proud to have a "a very eclectic award collection from trying new things." She can talk about how she takes risks when trying something new, even when those risks involve rejection. Brandie can talk about how her experience in theatre and as a playwriter led her to become an author. Brandie did not always dream of being author; she can talk about finding new passions and how she discovered her interest for writing novels. Brandie can discuss the benefits of writing in groups and how to find those groups of writers. Gold Spun by Brandie June CamCat Books, June 8, 2021; Trade paperback original ISBN-10: 0744301661; 368 pages; $14.99; eBook, $7.99 Also available in hardcover, $24.99; ISBN: 9780744301663 & Audio format, $14.95; ISBN: 9780744302868

