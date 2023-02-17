Aussie Fortnite Streamer ‘Oatley’ is ‘The Gentleman Streamer’—Entertaining, Informative, Serious, Hilarious & Respectful

Los Angeles, CA—During my recent streaming experiences, after becoming weary of searching for shows, I began watching video gaming streamers on Twitch TV, a platform my son uses off and on to display his exploits. This proved a nice change as I got to view experts navigating the same video games I try to master in my spare time. What I disliked was streamers who were fouled mouthed or babbled on about nonsensical topics, then late one night I stumbled on Aussie Fortnite streamer Oatley and was pleasantly surprised on a variety of levels.

I started playing Fortnite, and video games period, with my young son and daughter during the virus lockdowns in mid-2020. This not only saved my relationship with my then ten-year-old son but, especially with Fortnite, forced by brain and limbs to process lots of information in rapid fashion. Both proved vital, plus it is lots of fun playing and I am now an avid gamer.

But back to Oatley, he is one of the best professional Fortnite players in the world while also possessing a uniquely engaging personality for streaming. I believe he is truly 'The Gentleman Streamer' because he never uses off color phrasing or denigrates his teammates or opponents, this as vital info about strategy and tactics is dispensed amidst hilarious commentary and reactions during and after matches. His demeanor is more serious during tourney matches, but Oatley never strays far from his true self.

In between matches, the loquacious Aussie interacts with the Chat stream and breaks down what went wrong, or right. I have picked up a number of vital Fortnite tips in a short time.

An illustrative example is contained in the video below, one I shot on February 12, 2023, with my phone, during one of his warmup Arena matches in anticipation of a tournament. His teammate forgets about his Reboot Card and then fails to get him back in the game quickly, a mistake when playing in Duos at this level. But Oatley stays cool, keeps his head in the game and maintains his sense of humor, something many other streamers would not.

Oatley's stream, which starts for me at 10:00 pm Pacific Time in Los Angeles, is now a must watch. Check it out at https://www.twitch.tv/oatley.

Airrally714