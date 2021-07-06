Attorneys Michael L. Baum and R. Brent Wisner Earn Recognition in 2021 Lawdragon 500

Two senior shareholders of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman have been selected for inclusion in 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers: Attorneys Michael L. Baum and R. Brent Wisner.

Curated through peer research and review, Lawdragon 500 is considered by many to be among the most elite registers in the profession, denoting a high level of peer regard and effective legal advocacy skills. It is, therefore, a great honor to be recognized in Lawdragon 500.

"These lawyers stand up against the worst, seeking justice and providing hope," Lawdragon wrote in its introduction to the 2021 edition. "This year seemed a fitting time as well to honor an amazing and historic class of plaintiff lawyers who truly created the world of personal injury and plaintiff consumer lawyering as we know it today."

Attorney Baum and Wisner are the president and co-vice president of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, respectively. They have each played an instrumental role in winning a total of over $4 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of the firm's clients in Los Angeles and around the country.

Other prestigious organizations that have acclaimed Attorneys Baum and Wisner include:

Law360 Product Liability Practice Group of the Year 2020

National Law Journal Verdicts Hall of Fame

Best Lawyers®

Super Lawyers®

Martindale-Hubbell

The Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers™

The National Trial Lawyers

And many others.

Attorney Baum is Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman's senior managing shareholder. He also oversees the firm's litigation involving defective products, toxic torts and pharmaceutical drugs departments. His esteemed work over the past 30+ years has led to the successful resolution of thousands of personal injury and wrongful death cases for the firm's clients.

Attorney Wisner manages a highly trained team of attorneys in all aspects of litigation. In 2019, he made history as the youngest attorney to ever achieve a multibillion-dollar jury verdict in a Roundup cancer case against Monsanto (now Bayer) resulting in a $2 billion verdict. At Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, his practice is primarily focused on toxic torts, consumer fraud litigation, and pharmaceutical product liability lawsuits.

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is a preeminent national law firm that exclusively represents plaintiffs. Its attorney team fearlessly takes on large, powerful corporations in the name of consumer and public safety. To learn more about its legal services, visit baumhedlundlaw.com. Further information about Lawdragon 500 can be found at lawdragon.com.

