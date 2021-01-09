Astrologer Reveals (Bright!) Future On ‘Anna and Raven’ Show

Check out “short and sweet,” super upbeat podcast about 2021 featuring astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike on ‘Anna and Raven’ Show.

The "Anna and Raven" radio show, a top nationally syndicated weekday radio show, recently called on Chicago astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike to get her take on horoscopes for 2021 and what we can expect during the year.

Anna and Raven lead listeners through the relationships in their lives every day, answering couples' problems, discussing office politics, talking about trouble with kids, and dealing with just living life—all with a unique humor and a bit of fun/crazy when it comes to their viewpoints. Nordhaus-Bike was a perfect fit for their blend of advice and entertainment.

Better Days and Moving On

"What do the stars say for 2021?" Nordhaus-Bike noted. "To start, they're telling us lighter days really are coming, and we're all moving on. A fresh start is 'in the stars.'"

Check out the podcast to find out why, how the stars affect you, and what you can expect in 2021.

"We talk about the signs that are going to have an especially big year during 2021," Nordhaus-Bike explained.

Join Nordhaus-Bike in facing the future with hope and optimism by listening to the podcast here: https://astrologeranne.com/69563/best-podcast-horoscopes-2021/

Successful Record

Nordhaus-Bike's predictions for a turbulent 2020 were spot on.

"We'll look back after this year and realize it brought us to a turning point," she wrote at the beginning of that year. "Things will never be the same after 2020," which she predicted would have "sudden changes" and "so much powerful astrology that it's going to feel like a rollercoaster."

