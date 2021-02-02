Astrologer Anne Reveals 2021 Horoscope for Aries

Lighter, brighter times on the way for Aries in 2021, after much hard work on many fronts. Details in your 2021 Aries horoscope.

"Astrologer Anne," Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike, has published her 2021 horoscope for people born under the sign of Aries as part of her "Cosmic Love Letter" series, offering horoscopes for each of the 12 signs.

A Better Year

Nordhaus-Bike tells Aries, "lighter, brighter times are on the way." In 2020, Aries "worked hard on many fronts, and now you'll start to see some payoff for your dedication." Because of 2020 planetary positions, "you may have felt at odds over your job or career versus your personal goals and desires," she added.

Career

"In 2021, you'll have an easier time meshing you and your personality with your work and public life," Nordhaus-Bike said. "You may have some fabulous brainstorms about how to merge the two and turn them into potentially lucrative inventions, systems, or businesses that help your bottom line while helping other people."

Most of all, she said, "Have fun and dream big, big, big. Together you and your new pals can change the world."

Relationships

Nordhaus-Bike recommends Aries "get started on making new connections and creating new friendships. The people coming into your life now are the key to your best future."

She also recommended that Aries focus more on personal relationships. "Romance your partner, spend time with your children, and stay connected to extended family," Nordhaus-Bike said. "If you have business partners or an agent or close advisor, renew your ties and celebrate what these individuals bring to your life and work.

"You need them, and they need to know how much you value them," she added.

A Year Of Opportunity

"What a wonderful year you have ahead, Aries," Nordhaus-Bike said. "The pressure comes off, opportunities start to come your way, and you're back in the driver's seat—where you love to be."

Her Cosmic Love Letter to Aries is available at https://astrologeranne.com/69481/horoscope-2021-aries-horoscope-new-year-2021/.