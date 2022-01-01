Association Extends Overseas Adventure Travel Discount Offer

The special discount offer program with leading tour organizers was extended for 2022 by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"We know that our members and seniors who like to travel also like to save," says Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. "We are pleased to continue offering the special discount program among the different benefits offered by the Association.

The special travel discount is valid for first time travelers with two leading international tour companies. The two companies are Overseas Adventure Travel and Grand Circle Travel. Both companies off a combination of land and cruise packages.

"Anybody booking a first tour with one of these companies can save $100 per-person," Slome explains. "Simply mention the Referral Code 932019 when making your reservation and, if needed, feel my name."

Slome notes that the discount is good for all insurance agents. "The Referral Code can be used by any traveler however," Slome adds. "It is among the benefits offered through our three organizations."

The three organizations include the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance, the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance and the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance.

Each advocates for the importance of planning. The organizations connect consumers with knowledgeable professionals who are independent advisors. These specialists can provide information along with insurance quotes and policy comparisons for both traditional and linked benefit long-term care insurance options as well as Medicare insurance options.