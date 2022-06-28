Association Encourages New York Medicare Insurance Comparisons

Too few New York seniors are doing a good job of comparing their Medicare insurance options suggests the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Medicare is an incredible program benefiting seniors but many people are paying too much or not in plans that would maximize their benefits," states Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "Picking the wrong Medicare plan can be a potentially costly mistake."

Nearly one in six New Yorkers is age 65 or above reports AAMSI, a larger share of the state's population than ever before. "There are now more New Yorkers aged 65 and older (3.2 million) than the entire population of 21 states," Slome notes. "There is an incredible need for education regarding the pros and cons of the various Medicare plan options available."

Medicare is a national program but plan options are very local in nature Slome stresses. "The television ads featuring celebrity spokespeople make give the impression that with one call you can get the best plan and that's just not always true," Slome explains. "Your Medicare options are going to be based on where you live, and they will vary depending on where in New York You live."

As an example, the Association regularly looks at local plan options. "Our latest analysis of Medigap Plan G protection revealed that someone turning 65 could easily pay $2,300 a year more than necessary," Slome notes. Medigap Plan G is the option selected by the majority of Medigap buyers first entering the Medicare program.

A female turning 65 residing in New York City (Zip Code 10013) could find Medigap Plan G coverage for $278 per month according to Slome. The highest available premium for Plan G insurance was $476. "Medicare Supplement policy benefits for Plan G are virtually identical. But, each insurance company sets their own pricing."

To learn more about New York Medicare insurance plan prices visit the Association's website.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. The organization maintains the leading national online directory where consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.