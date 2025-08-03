Arts Interview-Artist Puts ‘Forgotten’ Women Leaders In Spotlight

Writer and artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike recently appeared as the subject of an article by reporter Kelly White of Southwest Regional Publishing (SRP), a chain of seven newspapers with publications on the Southwest Side of Chicago and in the Southwest suburbs. White interviewed Nordhaus-Bike about her research on forgotten women leaders, which the academic publication Rose+Croix Journal published recently in Volume 19, March 2025.

Published by the Rosicrucian Order (Ancient Mystical Order Rosae Crucis, or AMORC), an international community of philosophers studying natural laws in order to live in harmony with them and tracing its origins to ancient Egypt, the Rose+Croix Journal is an international, interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed online journal that focuses on topics related to science, history, the arts, mysticism, and spirituality.

Nordhaus-Bike's article is, "Founders, Funders, Feminists: The Women Who Co-Founded, Co-Led, and Co-Inspired the Rosicrucian Order, AMORC." It reveals the often forgotten, overlooked, and untold stories of women—some of them very well known in their day—who played key roles in establishing the Rosicrucian Order in both ancient times and in the United States and Canada in the early 20th century.

In White's SRP article, "Clearing's Anne Nordhaus-Bike publishes article on forgotten women leaders," White quotes Nordhaus-Bike as saying, "Women have been left out of much of history, even though they have contributed half of what has happened on the planet."

Nordhaus-Bike, president of ANB Communications, an arts and communications firm, lives in the Clearing neighborhood of Chicago.

Women "played a critical role in co-founding AMORC in North America, and they continue to play central roles in leading the order in a tradition of female-male inclusivity dating to ancient Egypt," Nordhaus-Bike said in the SRP article. "A century ago, in addition to the many and difficult tests and trials their male counterparts faced, the women who were involved at that time endured social prejudice, legal restrictions, and other obstacles due to misogyny and discrimination 'on the basis of sex.' Yet they persevered."

White noted Nordhaus-Bike's article highlights a range of remarkable women: Ella Wheeler Wilcox, an internationally bestselling poet and nonfiction writer; Marie Corelli, the bestselling novelist of her time; Marie Russak Hotchener, an internationally acclaimed opera singer who later played a pivotal role in re-launching the Rosicrucian Order in North America, while also making a name for herself as a writer, publisher, and architect; and Jill Jackson Miller, a radio and film actress known as Harlene Wood, went on to become a peace activist after co-writing the song Let There Be Peace on Earth.



Nordhaus-Bike, White said, hopes her Rose+Croix Journal article inspires readers to reevaluate history.

"I want people to see themselves and history differently – to recognize their own potential," she said. "Like these women, they can achieve great things despite difficult odds. I hope people revisit the writings, books, poems, and songs of these women and that they'll look at history more clearly and realize something is missing when women are excluded."

The SRP article also noted the Rose+Croix Journal article also includes a reproduction of Nordhaus-Bike's painting of Queen Nefertiti of Egypt.

For White's SRP article, see https://southwestregionalpublishing.com/2025/04/16/clearings-anne-nordhaus-bike-publishes-article-on-forgotten-women-leaders/ (or use https://tinyurl.com/NordhausBikeSRP ).

For Nordhaus-Bike's Rose+Croix Journal article, go to https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/scholarly-journal-publishes-my-article-puts-women-leaders-back-in-spotlight-1.