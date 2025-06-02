Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike Launches Colorful New Website

Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike has launched a new website to showcase her colorful watercolor paintings and mixed media art.

Award-winning Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike has launched a new art website at https://annenordhausbike.com/ for Anne Nordhaus-Bike Art.

The colorful website shows some of her latest art, such as flower collections and mixed media works, as well as her classic colorful horizons paintings and other selected works.

It also features her blogs, biographical information, information on purchasing her original art, and a fun section called "Sterling Suggests"—whimsical art featuring animals for a cat-approved experience that even her cat Sterling would enjoy.

"As of now, I'm a full-time artist," said Nordhaus-Bike, who previously also worked as an editor, writer, and astrologer—but all the while as an artist as well.

"The website is filled with new paintings and some past favorites, as well as some of my mixed media artwork," Nordhaus-Bike explained. "There is much to explore, and I hope art lovers have fun exploring it."

She added that she is thrilled that art lovers are "with me for this momentous launch and huge step in my art life."