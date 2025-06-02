Speaker
Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike Launches Colorful New Website
Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist
Chicago, IL
Monday, June 2, 2025


Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike has launched a new website to showcase her colorful watercolor paintings and mixed media art.
 
Award-winning Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike has launched a new art website at https://annenordhausbike.com/ for Anne Nordhaus-Bike Art.
 
The colorful website shows some of her latest art, such as flower collections and mixed media works, as well as her classic colorful horizons paintings and other selected works.
 
It also features her blogs, biographical information, information on purchasing her original art, and a fun section called "Sterling Suggests"—whimsical art featuring animals for a cat-approved experience that even her cat Sterling would enjoy.
 
"As of now, I'm a full-time artist," said Nordhaus-Bike, who previously also worked as an editor, writer, and astrologer—but all the while as an artist as well.
 
"The website is filled with new paintings and some past favorites, as well as some of my mixed media artwork," Nordhaus-Bike explained. "There is much to explore, and I hope art lovers have fun exploring it."
She added that she is thrilled that art lovers are "with me for this momentous launch and huge step in my art life."

About Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike paints colorful, calming watercolors inspired by nature.

Anne’s art has appeared in numerous solo and group shows as well as many arts programs, presentations, and performances. Her work has been published in periodicals and books; covered in numerous print publications; and featured in broadcast media, both on television and feature films.

She received a degree in art history, with honors, from the University of Chicago and went on to launch a fine arts column that ran for two decades in the Gazette Chicago newspaper, where she has served in various capacities since the newspaper’s founding in 1983. She joined Gazette Chicago’s board of directors in 2004. She founded her multimedia arts firm, ANB Communications, in 1993.

A member of the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago since 1998, she launched her book, Follow The Sun, with a book signing at Woman Made in 2012; the book includes more than a dozen of her original watercolors. Among her many awards and honors, she was named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Wall of Fame.

Anne lives with her husband Bill and cat Sterling in Chicago, where she makes art and enjoys cooking, tai chi, and time in nature.

For more information go to https://annenordhausbike.com/ or email anne@annenordhausbike.com.
Name: Anne Nordhaus-Bike
Title: Artist
Group: ANB Communications
Dateline: Chicago, IL United States
Direct Phone: (773) 229-0024
Cell Phone: 312 890-8039
