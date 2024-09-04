Articles about NBC’s Description of the White House Race as a Dogfight and a New Song and Book about the Harris-Trump Dog Fight

Since NBC News declared that the Harris and Trump battle is "fundamentally a dog fight," there's a White House Dog Race song about Kamala and Trump, and articles about this have just been posted on Medium and Substack. The song features the personality traits that they each bring to the dog-versus-dog fight, in response to the comment by Bill Burton, a political consultant who worked on Barrack Obama's 2008 campaign and praised Kamala Harris for running a "perfect" campaign so far. But still he declared: "I still think it's fundamentally a dog fight."

The article about the dog-fight songs are on Medium: https://tinyurl.com/59rw5dtc and Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/nbcs-description-of-the-white-house

Given the NBC news about the race for the White House being a dog fight, it's fitting that there's a White House Dog Race song about the Harris-Trump battle. It was inspired by applying the Dog Type Personality System, which features four major personality types based on four dog types with different leadership styles. They are the German Shepherd, the dominant-aggressive type; the Golden Retriever, the support-helper; the Pomeranian, the social people-person; and the Border Collie, the detailed-oriented researcher type.

Since Harris and Trump are both German Shepherd types, the result is an even more intense battle between Trump and Harris than with Biden, who was like a Golden Retriever. So who will or should win? The song is completely neutral in describing the dog against dog battle. You can see the song lyrics for the beginning of the song in the articles. A recording of the complete song is at https://youtu.be/9CfMh742MbU;

Plus the song is in a book which features two other songs about the battle for the white house The White House Dog Race Book, published by the American Leadership Press. The other songs are about the Trump vs. Biden race and a White House Dog Race for Anyone Running. The book includes lyrics for all of the songs. It's available on Kindle https://www.amazon.com/White-House-Dog-Race-Book-ebook/dp/B0DC4TKHSL. A paperback is available at https://www.amazon.com/White-House-Dog-Race-Book/dp/B0DD4423J5. You can listen to the song about anyone running in any race at https://youtu.be/rxth8bn79SE.

For more information on how the dog type personality system relates to different types of leadership, on books and films by Gini Graham Scott, and to set up interviews, email or call:

Changemakers Publishing and Writing



San Ramon, CA 94583



925) 804-6333



Changemakerspub@att.net



www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com

Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. (http://www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com). Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; The Big Con, I Was Scammed, and Love and Sex in Prison, published by American Leadership Press; and Ask the AI Wizard, published by J. Michael Publishing.