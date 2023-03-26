Sunday, March 26, 2023

Art Contest to Design Banknotes -- $ !,000 Grand Prize -- Ten Second Prizes off $100

$1 - George Washington

Quote: "Happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected."

$2 - Thomas Jefferson

Quote: "I cannot live without books."

$5 - Abraham Lincoln

Quote: "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years."

$10 - Alexander Hamilton

Quote: "Those who stand for nothing fall for anything."

$20 - Andrew Jackson

Quote: "Take time to deliberate; but when the time for action arrives, stop thinking and go in."

$50 - Ulysses S. Grant

Quote: "The art of war is simple enough. Find out where your enemy is. Get at him as soon as you can. Strike him as hard as you can, and keep moving on."

$100 - Benjamin Franklin

Quote: "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest."

$500 - William McKinley

Quote: "War should never be entered upon until every agency of peace has failed."

$1,000 - Grover Cleveland

Quote: "Sensible and responsible women do not want to vote. The relative positions to be assumed by man and woman in the working out of our civilization were assigned long ago by a higher intelligence than ours."

$5,000 - James Madison

Quote: "The circulation of confidence is better than the circulation of money."

$10,000 - Salmon P. Chase

Quote: "My agency in promoting the passage of the National Banking Act was the greatest financial mistake of my life. It has built up a monopoly which affects every interest in the country."

$100,000 - Woodrow Wilson

Quote: "I not only use all the brains I have, but all I can borrow."