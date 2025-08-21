Art Certification Experts Launches Affordable AI-Supported Art Evaluation Service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New York, August 21, 2025 – Art Certification Experts announced today that starting September 1 it will be offering a professional art evaluation triage service supported by AI metrics.

Not every artwork requires weeks of art library research, costly scientific tests, or a 200-page report to decide if it is worth pursuing further. Many paintings and drawings can be reliably evaluated at the first stage using a combination of AI tools and the experienced judgment of specialists who have already worked on hundreds or thousands of artworks by the same artist.

This new service will provide collectors and owners with an affordable way to know whether their artwork has the potential to be a valuable major discovery—or whether it is more likely to be a reproduction, imitation, or simply a decorative picture.

The cost of the triage is $299, and all that is required is good quality photos of the artwork. Owners will receive a professional assessment within 7 days, giving them clarity before deciding whether to invest in deeper research and state-of-the-art scientific testing of materials.

This service will help clients make informed decisions before investing in extensive authentication efforts.