Are your First Responders prepared and equipped for flooding and water rescue?

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

4-Day Program in Portland, Maine, Sept. 11-14, Trains Public Safety Personnel as Certified Water Rescue Instructors

PORTLAND, Maine – With more than 3,000 flash flood warnings issued nationwide this year, the highest on record, and hundreds rescued from catastrophic floods in Texas this summer, emergency agencies face a critical question: Are you ready for the next water rescue?

From September 11–14, 2025, Lifesaving Resources' International Water Rescue Instructor Academy will bring public safety personnel from across North America to Portland, Maine, for intensive, real-world training. Led by Gerald M. Dworkin, a nationally recognized Aquatics Safety & Water Rescue Consultant and 40-year firefighter/EMT, the program certifies graduates as Water, Surf, and Swift Water Rescue Instructors for their agencies.

"Every minute counts in water rescue situations," says Dworkin, a frequent expert on media outlets including CNN and NBC's Today Show. "This academy creates instructors who multiply life-saving expertise throughout their departments and communities."

4 Days. Multiple Environments. Real-World Readiness.

Training takes place in the classroom, swimming pool, river, ocean, and lake. Graduates are authorized to teach Water Rescue Awareness, Operations, and Technician courses, as well as Surf and Swift Water Rescue Technician programs, all meeting or exceeding NFPA 1670 and NFPA 1006 Standards.

The academy's faculty includes seasoned first responders such as Fire Chief Justin Cooper (Kennebunk Fire Rescue), retired Captain Clinton Holt (Grand Haven Department of Public Safety), and Chief Jason Fedler (Cossayuna, NY).

Proven Results

2024 Carnegie Medal for Heroism recipient Robert Selfridge of Barnegat Light VFC calls the program, "top-notch training… thoughtful, dynamic, intense, and with real-world practicality."

Now Accepting Candidates

The September academy has limited space remaining. Tuition is $3,295 including lodging and all meals. Candidates must be proficient swimmers, in good physical condition, and have departmental endorsement.

Media Opportunity



Lead instructor Gerald Dworkin is available for interviews on the increasing flood and water rescue threats facing U.S. communities — and how agencies can prepare before the next disaster strikes.

For registration or media inquiries:

Lifesaving Resources, LLC



Phone: (207) 967-8614



Email: team@lifesaving.com



Website: https://lifesaving.com/

About Lifesaving Resources, LLC

For over 30 years, Lifesaving Resources has developed and delivered water rescue training to Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Law Enforcement personnel worldwide, with over 400 authorized instructors serving communities across the globe.

