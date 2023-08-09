Are Business Lunches Back? YES!

Business Lunches are Officially Back! Are You Ready?

Over the last few years, people in business have come to rely on online conference calls as their primary way of conducting business meetings. Now that lockdowns are over and many business professionals are returning to their offices, it's time to welcome back an old friend: The Business Lunch.

Does anyone remember how to dine out in upscale restaurants anymore... wearing suits and dresses, using silverware and cloth napkins, while making casual conversation with their clients?

During the lockdown of 2020 - 2022, many of us saw our colleagues in a new light. While some of them forgot to put their pants on for their Zoom calls, others were photo-bombed by their lovers, roommates, dogs, cats, and parents.

Robin Jay Hosted More Than 3,000 Business Lunches

As the author of The Art of the Business Lunch, Building Relationships Between 12 and 2 (Career Press), Robin Jay knows how nerve-wracking it can be to dine with clients. She says, "A lot can go wrong if you're not prepared." Jay believes hosting a successful client lunch today is more challenging than ever before. Many people have forgotten their basic people skills. We've all been so isolated lately. For some, it will be hard to remember how to behave in public. And some younger professionals who are just now entering the workforce have never had the opportunity to learn, let alone practice, any soft skills, like having a casual conversation over a meal."

Unlike "hard skills," which are a specific set of skills that people must train for, like to become a doctor, an engineer, or a lawyer - "soft skills" are interpersonal skills, like critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and even having proper etiquette. Jay says etiquette is something that needs to be practiced regularly.

"There's nothing like breaking bread with a client," says Jay. "In fact, it's biblical! You can build a tremendous and productive relationship when you take your clients out to lunch and make it all about them. A great conversation over lunch can give you insights into your clients' lives and businesses that you won't get any other way."

Jay personally hosted more than 3,000 client lunches and saw her sales increase by more than 2,000%. During that time, she says she discovered the secrets to hosting successful business lunches. Most business professionals have more questions than answers.

Is it ever okay to order alcohol when you're out with clients?

What's the one entrée you should never order at a business lunch? It's not what you think!

How can you turn any restaurant into your own, private country club?

When should you bring up the subject of business?

How can you get someone to agree to meet you for lunch, even when they've refused?

If you're unsure of what to do, a business lunch can turn into a disaster.

Which fork should you use for which part of your meal? (Start from the outside and work your way in toward your plate.) Which water goblet is yours? (Think BMW; Bread, Meal, Water… left to right in front of you!) What should you do if someone asks you to pass the salt? (Pass it, but always pass the pepper along with it.)

I love talking to groups about "The Art of the Business Lunch" and Etiquette. Now, as we emerge from darkness into the light of day and begin to mingle face-to-face again, it's more important than ever to know the right way to host a business lunch.

