Anybody Going Going to the COED Naked Face Mask Spring Break Beach Party 4/20 BYOB?

...in other news if Authors, Coaches, Writers, Artists, Small Business Owners who are looking for Cause Venture Marketing PR related campaigns this summer... ** Please Note: ..the following information... About Jon Paul | PR Guy About:



~ Jon Paul | PR Guy



Attention! Warning! "Parental Guidance Strongly Suggested"



Dear Business Owners:



Please don't misinterpret my style of marketing vs. flushing out the possible cream of the crop as clientele. The method of my madness is similar but, not the same thing as confusing my rhetoric vs. my chivalry.



So, in other news...



What do you get... when you combine... the news, your business, social media, keywords, buzz marketing, and a little chutzpah?



You Almost Everywhere.



Almost Anywhere You Want to Be.



* I look at what you're into, do some research online, and then see what I can do with it...



* Test the ideas out in small ways, then ramp up proven profits, and/or results...



* Write up some proven pr campaigns to help you start, buy, and/or grow your businesses..



1) Wish Perk Advisor: Help you see the limitless money pools hidden in your markets.



2) Strategic Publicist: Position your messages to stay front of mind in your potential client's ear.



3) Rogue Publicist: Absorb the pulse in your markets to help you create more of what you want, from what you are already doing.



Writes direct-response public relations and marketing communications that helps small business owners increase leads and sales.



Writes Intuitive Cause Marketing PR Venture campaigns in the arts/sciences of self-fulfilling, self-sustaining, self-efficiency and "Going green" markets.



Also, writes the sales copy that helps business owners start, buy or geometrically grow businesses in the nutritional supplements, personal development, talent scout curation, e-preneur and/or publisher niches.



And, also builds marketing funnels that acquire new customers, get them to buy more, and/or get them to buy faster.



Lastly...



