Another Flash Hit for Farrell

After having begun to write flash fiction stories two years ago, P. A. Farrell (aka Dr. Patricia A. Farrell), a psychologist and published book author, has had her eleventh story published. The latest, A Sunny Day, is a micro-flash fiction that packs a strong story into 100 words. Where can you read it? The 100 Word Project, Issue 3, p. 23: https://issuu.com/100wordproject/docs/100_word_project_issue_3

Dr. Farrell's website does not contain her stories, but has information on health-related topics.