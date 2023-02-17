Speaker
Another Flash Hit for Farrell
Friday, February 17, 2023


After having begun to write flash fiction stories two years ago, P. A. Farrell (aka Dr. Patricia A. Farrell), a psychologist and published book author, has had her eleventh story published. The latest, A Sunny Day, is a micro-flash fiction that packs a strong story into 100 words. Where can you read it? The 100 Word Project, Issue 3, p. 23: After having begun to write flash fiction stories two years ago, P. A. Farrell (aka Dr. Patricia A. Farrell), a psychologist and published book author, has had her eleventh story published. The latest, A Sunny Day, is a micro-flash fiction that packs a strong story into 100 words. Where can you read it? The 100 Word Project, Issue 3, p. 23: https://issuu.com/100wordproject/docs/100_word_project_issue_3

 
Dr. Farrell's website does not contain her stories, but has information on health-related topics.
 

 

Website: www.drfarrell.net

Author's page: http://amzn.to/2rVYB0J

Medium page: https://medium.com/@drpatfarrell

Twitter: @drpatfarrell

